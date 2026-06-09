Duchess Sophie's silky blouse is an elevated alternative to T-shirts and delivers the perfect amount of arm coverage

Summer styling can often be challenging and if you're not someone who loves baring their arms or shoulders, then the royals are the ideal source of inspiration. Even in scorching heat, they tend to prefer more coverage and Duchess Sophie's silky blouse is a gorgeous alternative to T-shirts

She wore this Penelope Chilvers piece tucked into pinstripe trousers for the opening of the Plants With Purpose Garden at the Royal Windsor Flower Show on 5th June. The puff sleeves and statement bow at the back give a feminine flourish and the reversible design means that you can switch up how bold or subtle it looks.

It might sound simple but a short-sleeved blouse like this is a great staple for summer as it's lightweight and comfy, but elegant.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Shop Sophie's Outfit

Exact Match Penelope Chilvers Blue Silk Bow Blouse £225 at Penelope Chilvers Duchess Sophie's gorgeous silk blouse is still available and also comes in an amber-gold tone. It has a reversible neckline so you can wear the statement bow at the front or at the back. It drapes beautifully and you can tuck it into everything from jeans to trousers. M&S Pinstripe Elasticated Wide-Leg Trousers £36 at M&S These trousers have the smartness of a full tailored design with the comfort of an elasticated waistband. You can get a waistcoat to match if you love a co-ord and they have a wide-leg silhouette and are mid-rise. The navy blue works so well with the delicate pinstripes. Exact Match Penelope Chilvers Colina Suede Espadrille £169 at Penelope Chilvers These are one of the newest pairs of espadrilles in Sophie's collection and they're made in Spain from soft suede with a jute wedge. They have a split-front pattern and feature artisanal Indian hand-stitching. Throw on with your favourite dresses, skirts and trousers.

Shop More Blouses Like Sophie's

Mint Velvet Ramie Scallop Puff Sleeve Shirt £89 at Mint Velvet Also available in lemon yellow and navy, this dusty blue blouse has a scallop-trimmed collared neckline and puff sleeves. The waist is elasticated and buttons run up the front. The ramie fabric is breathable and the lining is cotton. M&S Pure Cotton Printed Puff Sleeve Blouse £16 at M&S This pure cotton blouse is cut in a regular fit, with a timeless crew neckline and a keyhole button fastening. The short, puffed sleeves have elasticated cuffs and you can easily tuck this into everything from jeans to skirts. Boden Rae Linen Top Chambray Blue £79 at Boden Crafted from pure linen for a breezy feel, this top is such a simple yet chic summer staple. The box pleats add volume and the V-neckline is perfect for framing necklaces. The cuffs are elasticated at the back for comfort and the chambray colour is lovely for the season.

You could wear this style with linen trousers and sandals or with jeans and white trainers and the top would fit in seamlessly. They also cover the tops of your arms which is great if you're not so confident wearing vest tops, or want to shield yourself from the sun more.

Duchess Sophie paired her blouse with tailored trousers for a smart feel at the flower show and the silk had a subtle sheen that made the whole design feel particularly sophisticated.

Silk, linen or cotton tops are also naturally very breathable if you also want an option that you can wear in the heat as well as in slightly cooler temperatures. Compared to plain T-shirts, the Duchess's blouse is a step up and yet if you go for a neutral colour or a shade you wear a lot already, tops like this are just as easy to work into outfits.

Like so many of the royals, Sophie is a big fan of blue and her silk blouse coordinated perfectly with her wide-leg trousers.

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(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

She kept the rest of her ensemble very minimal, going for a pair of Penelope Chilvers shoe wedges and her beige Max Mara blazer. In essence, this was "trousers and a nice top" and you really can't go wrong with this formula for so many different occasions, from family BBQs to summer date night dinners.

Pretty much any look where you'd normally reach for a T-shirt would work with a blouse like Sophie's. She wore a very similar shaped one - also by British clothing brand Penelope Chilvers - when she went to see preparations for LEAF Open Farm Sunday days earlier. This time she took a more relaxed approach and left her top loose and draped over the waistband of her cotton trousers.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Last year the Duchess of Edinburgh also wore another puff-sleeved design during her visit to South America, so they really are one of her warm-weather style essentials. Thankfully for Sophie, the Royal Windsor Flower Show wasn't unbearably hot this year and she was joined by Prince Edward as she unveiled the Plants With Purpose Garden which she co-designed with Alan Williams.

It showcases the importance of healthy soil and planting for pollinators, encouraging people to consider how their food is grown. The plants and garden features will be repurposed for local schools participating in a new RWHS Nature Studies Programme over the summer.