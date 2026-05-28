Prince George's time at Lambrook School is almost over - take our quiz on the Royal Family's school days ahead of his big move

From the subjects they learnt to the sports teams they captained, do you know about what the royals got up to at school?

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Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by Prince William and Catherine arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, with a W&amp;H quiz of the day roundel over the top
(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are currently enjoying their May half-term break and when they go back to school it won't be long before George has to say farewell to Lambrook for good. The twelve-year-old will move to a new school from September and there is still plenty of speculation over whether he'll be following in Prince William or Princess Catherine's footsteps.

There are certain schools that have a long history with the royals and you'd be surprised how many intriguing facts surround their education. Perhaps you already know them? Take our quiz and find out!

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

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Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

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