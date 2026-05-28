Prince George's time at Lambrook School is almost over - take our quiz on the Royal Family's school days ahead of his big move

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are currently enjoying their May half-term break and when they go back to school it won't be long before George has to say farewell to Lambrook for good. The twelve-year-old will move to a new school from September and there is still plenty of speculation over whether he'll be following in Prince William or Princess Catherine's footsteps.

There are certain schools that have a long history with the royals and you'd be surprised how many intriguing facts surround their education. Perhaps you already know them? Take our quiz and find out!

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors