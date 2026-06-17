Could Prince George going to Eton actually be the best thing for Charlotte and Louis? Why this choice kept all the Wales children's futures in mind

Prince George has already been boarding whilst he’s been at Lambrook School but from September things are going to be looking very different for him. Putting an end to years of speculation, Kensington Palace finally confirmed that George will start at Eton College next term.

This is where Prince William went and it was always hotly tipped to be George’s next school, even though he and his siblings have been co-educated so far. To some people, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s choice might sound like they’re following tradition for tradition’s sake even when it goes against their approach so far.

However, as someone who’s written about the Royal Family for years I can see how George going to Eton will actually help not just him, but Charlotte and Louis too.

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The separation might actually be a good thing and the Waleses are so close that I doubt it will affect their bond. As Eton is exclusively all-boys, Charlotte won’t be following in her big brother’s footsteps when she turns 13 and by the time Louis starts at his next school in September 2031, George will have just left Eton.

This means there’ll be no overlap even if Louis goes to the prestigious school too. All three children are growing up in the glare of the public eye, high up in the royal line of succession and they’re generally seen all together.

Going to different schools or starting at different times gives them a good amount of space to discover who they are as people outside of this "Wales children" identity. Prince George, Charlotte and Louis can have the freedom to be individuals and enjoy their own experiences that the others won’t have as they move into their formative teenage years.

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They’ve probably already started with this at Lambrook but attending different secondary schools could help with this sense of independence even more. We have to remember that a bit of space isn’t necessarily a bad thing for siblings as they get older.

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Prince William and Harry were both at Eton at the same time and in an interview the Duke of Sussex claimed that his older brother asked him to pretend they didn’t know each other. The Waleses are also incredibly close so taking different paths isn’t likely to hurt this bond.

Speaking previously to Hello! royal author Robert Jobson said George going to a new school is a "chance for him to spread his wings and take part in things in the afternoons and evenings instead of going home to Mum and Dad".

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Both William and Kate went to boarding schools too and know what it’s like. That doesn’t mean the move won’t be an adjustment for the family at first, and Robert added, "They are such a tight family unit; George will be missed. It will be like having an empty seat at the table."

While Prince William was at Eton the media also abided by strict regulations and generally left him be aside from specific, organised photo opportunities. If the same thing happens with George, Charlotte and Louis then they’ll have privacy to enjoy their new, different paths.

Ultimately, I do think that the Prince and Princess of Wales had the futures of all three of their children in mind when they enrolled Prince George at Eton. It might be hard at first but he, Charlotte and Louis might all feel the benefits in the long run.