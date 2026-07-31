Cat Deeley’s flattering paisley print maxi is the dress you’ll keep reaching for long after summer ends

Cat Deeley might be on a summer break from This Morning hosting duties, but we're still managing to get our fashion fix from her Instagram posts.

In her most recent snaps, she wore the most beautiful paisley print maxi dress, which I was thrilled to see is currently reduced in the rare Rixo sale. It's from the British clothing brand's recent collaboration with Liberty, and I love the lightweight fabric and floaty little sleeves, which give you just a flattering amount of arm coverage. The paisley print is a refreshing alternative to florals, and the best thing about this dress is that whilst it's perfect for long summer days, it will take you through into autumn/winter, too.

While it's still warm, pair it with your most comfortable sandals, switching to suede knee-high boots when it's time to lean into autumnal style. You could absolutely layer up with chunky knitwear, as well, so it looks like a floaty boho maxi skirt.