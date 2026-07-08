Cat Deeley's sky-blue floral M&S dress works for every summer occasion – from wedding to garden party
Elegant enough for special occasions, yet easy to dress down for daytime plans, this dress is worth shopping before it's gone
Cat Deeley highlights the power of a hard-working summer dress whilst hosting This Morning, and her sky blue midi from M&S feels just as appropriate for everyday wear as it does for weddings, garden parties and special occasions.
Home to some of the best summer dresses on the high-street street, the British clothing brand M&S seems to be the place to shop at the moment. And this pretty midi dress only further confirms this.
Cat wears the Lyocell Rich floral midi dress in an eyecatching sky blue with pretty florals and a feminine off-the-shoulder cut. Gianvito Rossi's nude Portofino 85 suede sandals finish the look as well as earrings from Dorsey.
exact match
If you're wondering what to wear in the heat but still want to feel put-together, this pretty dress is a fantastic find. It's made with a breathable lyocell blend and has a chic off-the-shoulder finish.
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