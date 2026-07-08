Cat Deeley's sky-blue floral M&S dress works for every summer occasion – from wedding to garden party

Cat Deeley highlights the power of a hard-working summer dress whilst hosting This Morning, and her sky blue midi from M&S feels just as appropriate for everyday wear as it does for weddings, garden parties and special occasions.

Home to some of the best summer dresses on the high-street street, the British clothing brand M&S seems to be the place to shop at the moment. And this pretty midi dress only further confirms this.

Cat wears the Lyocell Rich floral midi dress in an eyecatching sky blue with pretty florals and a feminine off-the-shoulder cut. Gianvito Rossi's nude Portofino 85 suede sandals finish the look as well as earrings from Dorsey.