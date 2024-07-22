12 must-have jewellery pieces from the affordable British brand loved by Kate Middleton
If you're new to Monica Vinader, you won't be for long.
Discovering Monica Vinader is like finding a hidden gem that you'll never want to let go of. If you're currently on the hunt for staple jewellery pieces, you're in luck. We've rounded up our top picks of their stunning collections to save your precious time.
Monica Vinader has to be one of the best British brands, their jewellery pieces strike a perfect balance between luxury and everyday wear. From glamorous statement bracelets to personalised pendants, their jewellery has the power to immediately elevate any look. And the brand is much-loved by Kate Middleton too.
And if you're currently looking for accessories to go with the best wedding guest dresses, or other special occasion looks, or perhaps you're simply wondering how to finish off your office attire, then you've come to the right place. There is something so special about their creations.
The collections feature Keshi pearls, 18k gold, exquisite diamonds, and fabulous designs. These are our top picks from Monica Vinader, each one a testament to the brand's unique blend of contemporary design and timeless elegance.
Monica Vinader Earrings
These earrings are currently on my wishlist, there is something so special about this design. Made from Keshi pearls, and 18k gold, they are excellent quality and look effortlessly beautiful.
Set with delicate diamonds in a signature kite silhouette, these are classic and elegant. Wear to special occasions, or style with daywear look such as a white jeans outfit.
Monica Vinader Rings
A classic signet ring that's hand crafted with recycled gold vermeil and finished with an engraved star. Stack with other rings, or wear solo.
A round freshwater pearl set with 18k gold, this ring is certainly a statement piece. Style with pearl earrings, a gold necklace or a thin bangle.
Monica Vinader Necklace
A unique yet refined necklace made with Keshi pearls, that form organic and irregular shapes. You can also add pendants to this piece from the rest of the collection.
An elegant and sophisticated pendant that can be added to a chain or necklace, and you can even personalise this piece with an engraving too.
With satin-finish gold discs and Keshi pearls, this necklace is gives off a refined and luxurious feel. Style with dresses, tailored blazers, or jeans and your best white trainers.
Monica Vinader Bracelets
This bangle is a fantastic staple, that is perfect for adding a touch of glamour to your everyday looks. Stack with other bangles, or wear solo.
If you're looking for a statement bracelet, then this piece should be your top pick. A stunning gold bracelet made with gold vermeil discs.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
