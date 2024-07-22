12 must-have jewellery pieces from the affordable British brand loved by Kate Middleton

Discovering Monica Vinader is like finding a hidden gem that you'll never want to let go of. If you're currently on the hunt for staple jewellery pieces, you're in luck. We've rounded up our top picks of their stunning collections to save your precious time.

Monica Vinader has to be one of the best British brands, their jewellery pieces strike a perfect balance between luxury and everyday wear. From glamorous statement bracelets to personalised pendants, their jewellery has the power to immediately elevate any look. And the brand is much-loved by Kate Middleton too.

And if you're currently looking for accessories to go with the best wedding guest dresses, or other special occasion looks, or perhaps you're simply wondering how to finish off your office attire, then you've come to the right place. There is something so special about their creations.

The collections feature Keshi pearls, 18k gold, exquisite diamonds, and fabulous designs. These are our top picks from Monica Vinader, each one a testament to the brand's unique blend of contemporary design and timeless elegance.

Monica Vinader Earrings

Monica Vinader Keshi Pearl Large Hoop Earrings £150 at Monica Vinader These earrings are currently on my wishlist, there is something so special about this design. Made from Keshi pearls, and 18k gold, they are excellent quality and look effortlessly beautiful. Monica Vinader Riva Diamond Kite Earrings £275 at Monica Vinader Set with delicate diamonds in a signature kite silhouette, these are classic and elegant. Wear to special occasions, or style with daywear look such as a white jeans outfit. Monica Vinader Deia Medium Hoop Earrings £118 at Monica Vinader If silver is your go-to then these medium hoops are an essential. The gently hammered surface has been added to catch the light, bringing texture to the design.

Monica Vinader Rings

Monica Vinader Guiding Star Signet Ring £78 at Monica Vinader A classic signet ring that's hand crafted with recycled gold vermeil and finished with an engraved star. Stack with other rings, or wear solo. Monica Vinader Nura Round Pearl Ring £100 at Monica Vinader A round freshwater pearl set with 18k gold, this ring is certainly a statement piece. Style with pearl earrings, a gold necklace or a thin bangle. Monica Vinader Siren Cluster Cocktail Ring £180 at Monica Vinader It's safe to say chunky rings are a fabulous accessory. And this gemstone ring is testament to the trend, featuring three irregular Aquamarine gemstone.

Monica Vinader Necklace

Monica Vinader Keshi Pearl Necklace £295 at Monica Vinader A unique yet refined necklace made with Keshi pearls, that form organic and irregular shapes. You can also add pendants to this piece from the rest of the collection. Monica Vinader Guiding Star Pendant Charm £58 at Monica Vinader An elegant and sophisticated pendant that can be added to a chain or necklace, and you can even personalise this piece with an engraving too. Monica Vinader Capri Keshi Pearl Multi Drop Necklace £150 at Monica Vinader With satin-finish gold discs and Keshi pearls, this necklace is gives off a refined and luxurious feel. Style with dresses, tailored blazers, or jeans and your best white trainers.

Monica Vinader Bracelets

Monica Vinader Nura Reef Thin Bangle £250 at Monica Vinader This bangle is a fantastic staple, that is perfect for adding a touch of glamour to your everyday looks. Stack with other bangles, or wear solo. Monica Vinader Capri Keshi Pearl Disc Bracelet £250 at Monica Vinader If you're looking for a statement bracelet, then this piece should be your top pick. A stunning gold bracelet made with gold vermeil discs. Monica Vinader Lab Grown Diamond Solitaire Bracelet £150 at Monica Vinader A simple, and minimal design with a luxurious solo diamond. And you can choose from either a silver or gold chain.