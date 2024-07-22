12 must-have jewellery pieces from the affordable British brand loved by Kate Middleton

If you're new to Monica Vinader, you won't be for long.

three images, the first pearl earrings, second, woman in gold jewellery, third a gold necklace
(Image credit: Monica Vinader)
Molly Smith
By
published
inFeatures

Discovering Monica Vinader is like finding a hidden gem that you'll never want to let go of. If you're currently on the hunt for staple jewellery pieces, you're in luck. We've rounded up our top picks of their stunning collections to save your precious time.

Monica Vinader has to be one of the best British brands, their jewellery pieces strike a perfect balance between luxury and everyday wear. From glamorous statement bracelets to personalised pendants, their jewellery has the power to immediately elevate any look. And the brand is much-loved by Kate Middleton too.

And if you're currently looking for accessories to go with the best wedding guest dresses, or other special occasion looks, or perhaps you're simply wondering how to finish off your office attire, then you've come to the right place. There is something so special about their creations.

The collections feature Keshi pearls, 18k gold, exquisite diamonds, and fabulous designs. These are our top picks from Monica Vinader, each one a testament to the brand's unique blend of contemporary design and timeless elegance.

Monica Vinader Earrings

woman pearl earrings
Monica Vinader Keshi Pearl Large Hoop Earrings

These earrings are currently on my wishlist, there is something so special about this design. Made from Keshi pearls, and 18k gold, they are excellent quality and look effortlessly beautiful.

flat lay of earrings
Monica Vinader Riva Diamond Kite Earrings

Set with delicate diamonds in a signature kite silhouette, these are classic and elegant. Wear to special occasions, or style with daywear look such as a white jeans outfit.

flat lay of silver hoops

Monica Vinader Deia Medium Hoop Earrings

If silver is your go-to then these medium hoops are an essential. The gently hammered surface has been added to catch the light, bringing texture to the design.

Monica Vinader Rings

flat lay of gold ring

Monica Vinader Guiding Star Signet Ring

A classic signet ring that's hand crafted with recycled gold vermeil and finished with an engraved star. Stack with other rings, or wear solo.

close up of woman's hands wearing rings

Monica Vinader Nura Round Pearl Ring

A round freshwater pearl set with 18k gold, this ring is certainly a statement piece. Style with pearl earrings, a gold necklace or a thin bangle.

gold and gem stone ring

Monica Vinader Siren Cluster Cocktail Ring

It's safe to say chunky rings are a fabulous accessory. And this gemstone ring is testament to the trend, featuring three irregular Aquamarine gemstone.

Monica Vinader Necklace

close up of woman wearing necklace

Monica Vinader Keshi Pearl Necklace

A unique yet refined necklace made with Keshi pearls, that form organic and irregular shapes. You can also add pendants to this piece from the rest of the collection.

Guiding Star Pendant Charm
Monica Vinader Guiding Star Pendant Charm

An elegant and sophisticated pendant that can be added to a chain or necklace, and you can even personalise this piece with an engraving too.

close up of woman wearing gold necklace

Monica Vinader Capri Keshi Pearl Multi Drop Necklace

With satin-finish gold discs and Keshi pearls, this necklace is gives off a refined and luxurious feel. Style with dresses, tailored blazers, or jeans and your best white trainers.

Monica Vinader Bracelets

flat lay of gold bangle

Monica Vinader Nura Reef Thin Bangle

This bangle is a fantastic staple, that is perfect for adding a touch of glamour to your everyday looks. Stack with other bangles, or wear solo.

flat lay of gold pearl bracelet

Monica Vinader Capri Keshi Pearl Disc Bracelet

If you're looking for a statement bracelet, then this piece should be your top pick. A stunning gold bracelet made with gold vermeil discs.

flat lay of silver bracelet

Monica Vinader Lab Grown Diamond Solitaire Bracelet

A simple, and minimal design with a luxurious solo diamond. And you can choose from either a silver or gold chain.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

