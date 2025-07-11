Sienna Miller's pointelle knit, wide leg trousers and Adidas trainers look is the butter yellow trend at its best

Sienna Miller always seems to be ten steps ahead when it comes to style. Butter yellow is huge news for 2025, but Sienna was already wearing this trend way back in 2019!

She was pictured in New York wearing a colour combination that was a little unexpected: a pale yellow pointelle knit, a bordeaux red leather tote bag by Frame, dark blue wide leg trousers and the white trainers she wears on repeat. They look like a classic pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses to me, too.

You might not be in the market for knitwear during this heatwave, but this pretty little lightweight option is perfect for chilly evenings, and pairs so well with Sienna's go-to Adidas trainers. We've spotted her wearing them on countless occasions over the years, whatever the weather, so if you're trying to decide what your next pair of the best white trainers should be, look no further.

Shop Sienna's look

Sienna made a very stylish appearance at Wimbledon this week, wearing a floral print dress by Alessandra Rich. Together with this look, it's proof that whilst we strongly associate Sienna with boho style, she really can offer inspiration on any trend you want to try, from colours to prints.

This particular ensemble is proof she always accessorises with classic pieces that won't date, so if you're looking to upgrade your trainers collection, her Stan Smiths are the way to go.

