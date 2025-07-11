Sienna Miller's pointelle knit, wide leg trousers and Adidas trainers look is the butter yellow trend at its best
A bordeaux-coloured tote bag finished things off perfectly
Sienna Miller always seems to be ten steps ahead when it comes to style. Butter yellow is huge news for 2025, but Sienna was already wearing this trend way back in 2019!
She was pictured in New York wearing a colour combination that was a little unexpected: a pale yellow pointelle knit, a bordeaux red leather tote bag by Frame, dark blue wide leg trousers and the white trainers she wears on repeat. They look like a classic pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses to me, too.
You might not be in the market for knitwear during this heatwave, but this pretty little lightweight option is perfect for chilly evenings, and pairs so well with Sienna's go-to Adidas trainers. We've spotted her wearing them on countless occasions over the years, whatever the weather, so if you're trying to decide what your next pair of the best white trainers should be, look no further.
Shop Sienna's look
This lemony fresh cardigan will work really well with a Sienna-esque boho style maxi skirt, as it's shown on the model. Just add a pair of gold hoop earrings and comfortable sandals to complete the look.
Exact match
We thoroughly tested the best white trainers you can buy, and these came out on top as our favourites overall. Did you know they began life as a tennis shoe, and are named after a tennis player? Feels appropriate for getting into the spirit of Wimbledon! Read my full review here.
The beauty of these is that they look like regular denim jeans, but they're made from a much softer fabric and are more like super comfy trousers. One reviewer wrote: "These jeans are just perfect - the cut is flattering, they look stylish and I feel able to wear them in my 40s without feeling like I'm dressing too young for my age."
Sienna made a very stylish appearance at Wimbledon this week, wearing a floral print dress by Alessandra Rich. Together with this look, it's proof that whilst we strongly associate Sienna with boho style, she really can offer inspiration on any trend you want to try, from colours to prints.
This particular ensemble is proof she always accessorises with classic pieces that won't date, so if you're looking to upgrade your trainers collection, her Stan Smiths are the way to go.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.