Scarlett Johansson's grey New Balance trainers are a more practical alternative to white for spring
The A-list actress was pictured in New York wearing the trainers with a Mango jacket
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Even a little bit of sun gets us excited for spring weather, when we can finally pack away our winter boots and get back to wearing our most comfortable trainers.
Need some trainer inspiration? Scarlett Johansson was photographed on the set of The Exorcist in New York this week, wearing an ideal new season combination: a pair of grey New Balance trainers teamed with blue slim fit jeans and a checked jacket.
If you tend to find your best white trainers don't stay looking box fresh, no matter how hard you try, a grey colour like Scarlett's wearing is a stylish alternative. It works as a neutral that you can pair with any other colour, plus fans of the 574 style include Scarlett herself, who has worn a version of this trainer away from the film set.Article continues below
Not only are these trainers available to buy, but the jacket she's wearing is up for grabs, too. It's from none other than high street favourite Mango, and is currently reduced in the sale to £134.99. It's a chic yet easy-to-wear layer for days when the weather can't make up its mind, and I love the navy blue and dark green plaid design.
Shop the look
Exact match
Featuring the instantly recognisable N on the side, the 574 is the dream combination of style and comfort. These won't go out of style any time soon, so they're worth investing in.
Exact match
This is the same jacket that Scarlett is wearing on set, and I'm surprised to find it reduced on Asos. It's all sold out at Mango, so don't wait to add it to your shopping basket before it sells out here, too.
These are an impressive price point if the New Balance trainers are a bit more than you were hoping to spend. They're a similar taupe grey colour that will blend seamlessly into your spring capsule wardrobe.
I always like to add a new pair of trainers to my collection around this time of year, as it really does put a spring into your step as you head into the season (pardon the pun). I have too many pairs of white trainers to count, and a couple of colour pop pairs like bright red, but I never considered grey as an option until now.
It's understated, practical in the changing weather and works well with any other colour. Genius!
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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