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Scarlett Johansson's grey New Balance trainers are a more practical alternative to white for spring

The A-list actress was pictured in New York wearing the trainers with a Mango jacket

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Scarlett Johansson is seen filming at &quot;The Exorcist&quot; movie set in Uptown, Manhattan on March 17, 2026 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Even a little bit of sun gets us excited for spring weather, when we can finally pack away our winter boots and get back to wearing our most comfortable trainers.

Need some trainer inspiration? Scarlett Johansson was photographed on the set of The Exorcist in New York this week, wearing an ideal new season combination: a pair of grey New Balance trainers teamed with blue slim fit jeans and a checked jacket.

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Not only are these trainers available to buy, but the jacket she's wearing is up for grabs, too. It's from none other than high street favourite Mango, and is currently reduced in the sale to £134.99. It's a chic yet easy-to-wear layer for days when the weather can't make up its mind, and I love the navy blue and dark green plaid design.

Scarlett Johansson is seen filming at &quot;The Exorcist&quot; movie set in Uptown, Manhattan on March 17, 2026 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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I always like to add a new pair of trainers to my collection around this time of year, as it really does put a spring into your step as you head into the season (pardon the pun). I have too many pairs of white trainers to count, and a couple of colour pop pairs like bright red, but I never considered grey as an option until now.

It's understated, practical in the changing weather and works well with any other colour. Genius!

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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