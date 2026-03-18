Scarlett Johansson's grey New Balance trainers are a more practical alternative to white for spring

Even a little bit of sun gets us excited for spring weather, when we can finally pack away our winter boots and get back to wearing our most comfortable trainers.

Need some trainer inspiration? Scarlett Johansson was photographed on the set of The Exorcist in New York this week, wearing an ideal new season combination: a pair of grey New Balance trainers teamed with blue slim fit jeans and a checked jacket.

If you tend to find your best white trainers don't stay looking box fresh, no matter how hard you try, a grey colour like Scarlett's wearing is a stylish alternative. It works as a neutral that you can pair with any other colour, plus fans of the 574 style include Scarlett herself, who has worn a version of this trainer away from the film set.

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Not only are these trainers available to buy, but the jacket she's wearing is up for grabs, too. It's from none other than high street favourite Mango, and is currently reduced in the sale to £134.99. It's a chic yet easy-to-wear layer for days when the weather can't make up its mind, and I love the navy blue and dark green plaid design.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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I always like to add a new pair of trainers to my collection around this time of year, as it really does put a spring into your step as you head into the season (pardon the pun). I have too many pairs of white trainers to count, and a couple of colour pop pairs like bright red, but I never considered grey as an option until now.

It's understated, practical in the changing weather and works well with any other colour. Genius!