Victoria Beckham's adidas trainers are an iconic style that will effortlessly complement your smart-casual looks

Victoria Beckham is known for her love of high heels; however, whilst digging through the archives, I was reminded of her effortlessly sleek trainers and tailoring combination from back in 2017.

Spotted during New York Fashion Week in 2017, she took a break from her signature footwear style and wore adidas Superstar Vintage trainers alongside a long tailored jacket, black trousers and a smart white shirt.

Not only have I spotted a similar trainer style from adidas now in the sale, but this outfit formula is a firm reminder that your best white trainers can almost certainly finish off your smart-casual outfit ideas. And despite this look being almost a decade old, if Victoria wore it tomorrow, it would still get a style stamp of approval.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The adidas Grand Court Casual Shoes look extremely similar to Victoria's choice, and they have been reduced in the sale to just over £30, making them an affordable investment for the season ahead. Although they are technically a different design from hers, they could easily fool you into thinking they are the exact ones.

Shop Victoria Beckham's Trainers & Look

Follow Beckham's lead and style your favourite trainers alongside your smarter, more polished looks. Try wearing a pair of black wide-leg trousers with a relaxed white shirt in either cotton or linen fabric for the warmer season, and finish the look off with your most comfortable trainers.

To truly elevate this combination, take a look at the jewellery trends 2026 and opt for some statement-making earrings or a long pendant necklace for a quick and easy way to liven up a white shirt.