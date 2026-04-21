Victoria Beckham's adidas trainers are an iconic style that will effortlessly complement your smart-casual looks
Back in 2017, Victoria Beckham swapped her heels for these timeless white trainers, and it's a look that has stood the test of time
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Victoria Beckham is known for her love of high heels; however, whilst digging through the archives, I was reminded of her effortlessly sleek trainers and tailoring combination from back in 2017.
Spotted during New York Fashion Week in 2017, she took a break from her signature footwear style and wore adidas Superstar Vintage trainers alongside a long tailored jacket, black trousers and a smart white shirt.
Not only have I spotted a similar trainer style from adidas now in the sale, but this outfit formula is a firm reminder that your best white trainers can almost certainly finish off your smart-casual outfit ideas. And despite this look being almost a decade old, if Victoria wore it tomorrow, it would still get a style stamp of approval.
The adidas Grand Court Casual Shoes look extremely similar to Victoria's choice, and they have been reduced in the sale to just over £30, making them an affordable investment for the season ahead. Although they are technically a different design from hers, they could easily fool you into thinking they are the exact ones.
Shop Victoria Beckham's Trainers & Look
After recently purchasing these trousers, they've become my go-to. They feature a chic straight-leg design, lightweight fabric and a comfortable elasticated waistband. Read my full recommendation here.
Follow Beckham's lead and style your favourite trainers alongside your smarter, more polished looks. Try wearing a pair of black wide-leg trousers with a relaxed white shirt in either cotton or linen fabric for the warmer season, and finish the look off with your most comfortable trainers.
To truly elevate this combination, take a look at the jewellery trends 2026 and opt for some statement-making earrings or a long pendant necklace for a quick and easy way to liven up a white shirt.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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