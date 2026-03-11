No one does business casual quite like Victoria Beckham, and her chic Paris Fashion Week outfit was my favourite runway look

We were excited to see Victoria Beckham’s autumn/winter 2026 runway at this year’s Paris Fashion Week, but the outfit I wanted to see most was the designer’s own – and she did not disappoint.

On Friday, 6 March, she staged two shows due to an overwhelming demand for seats, with the historic Hotel Salomon de Rothschild packed out for her new collection. Staying true to her signature style, the collection features sleek silhouettes and modern, androgynous tailoring, and, to pay homage to that look, she opted to wear a polished blazer and trouser co-ord, slipped over a timeless white tee.

The slouchy, oversized fit of her grey suit was perfectly complemented by her more casual choice of a white scoop neck tank top, with the long hem of her trousers creating a pooling effect as they skimmed the floor, covering her signature high heels.

Recreate Victoria Beckham's Fashion Week Style

H&M Double-Breasted Wool Blazer £189.99 at H&M With similar structured shoulders that create a balanced yet oversized fit, this H&M blazer is a great way to get Victoria's look. Style with the matching tailored trousers or throw this on with your favourite jeans for a more laid-back style. H&M Tailored Wool Trousers £119.99 at H&M With a mid-rise waist and long, straight leg, these suit trousers offer a chic yet slouchy fit that's ideal for a spring capsule wardrobe. Polished, yet relaxed, they offer a similar aesthetic to VB's; just add a plain white tee to complete the look. Jigsaw Supima Cotton Scoop Neck T-shirt £35 at Jigsaw When it comes to the wardrobe basics, quality is key. This Jigsaw t-shirt is a casual wear staple, made from 100% Supima Cotton, which is a 'responsibly sourced and premium-quality fabric' known for its 'softness, colour retention, and luxurious sheen.' Open Edit The Icon Relaxed Blazer £76.35 at Nordstrom A boxy and oversized fit makes this blazer a great option for getting Victoria's look, especially as the grey fabric also has a similar, satin-like sheen to it. Statement lapels give a sharp and tailored finish. Open Edit The Icon Trousers £68.67 at Nordstrom These tailored trousers are cut to a relaxed, straight leg, with crisp pleats at the front giving them a perfectly elevated look. Front slant pockets add a subtle, leg-lengthening touch, that's practical too. M&S Cotton Rich Scoop Neck Slim Fit T-Shirt £9 at M&S Made from 95% cotton, this white t-shirt is a comfortable and breathable staple. Thanks to its figure-skimming slim fit, it's the perfect piece to wear with slouchy tailored trousers and oversized blazers.

Victoria’s outfit is easily one of the best smart casual outfit ideas we’ve seen so far for spring, with the slouchy fit of her suit, the sort of look that can work with heels for dressier moments, or a pair of your best white trainers. The mid-rise waist of her trousers creates a flattering style against the tucked-in tee, with Victoria herself crediting a much smaller detail for pulling together this effortlessly elegant look.

As reported by The Guardian, she said of her own outfit, “I love how a great pocket on a trouser enhances the silhouette, and helps shape the waist. Also, I love having pockets. I’m a pocket queen. And my clothes are always connected to what I desire for myself.”

Beyond the sleek pockets of her tailored trousers, the statement lapels on her blazer, as well as the beautifully structured shoulders, helped to balance out the silhouette. Teamed with a tee for a more laidback feel, this is an outfit that can go from AM to PM, taking you from the office to date night outfit ideas throughout spring.

