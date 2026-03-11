No one does business casual quite like Victoria Beckham, and her chic Paris Fashion Week outfit was my favourite runway look
VB looked ultra chic as she appeared on the runway at the packed-out Hotel Salomon de Rothschild for her autumn/winter 2026 show
We were excited to see Victoria Beckham’s autumn/winter 2026 runway at this year’s Paris Fashion Week, but the outfit I wanted to see most was the designer’s own – and she did not disappoint.
On Friday, 6 March, she staged two shows due to an overwhelming demand for seats, with the historic Hotel Salomon de Rothschild packed out for her new collection. Staying true to her signature style, the collection features sleek silhouettes and modern, androgynous tailoring, and, to pay homage to that look, she opted to wear a polished blazer and trouser co-ord, slipped over a timeless white tee.
The slouchy, oversized fit of her grey suit was perfectly complemented by her more casual choice of a white scoop neck tank top, with the long hem of her trousers creating a pooling effect as they skimmed the floor, covering her signature high heels.Article continues below
Recreate Victoria Beckham's Fashion Week Style
With a mid-rise waist and long, straight leg, these suit trousers offer a chic yet slouchy fit that's ideal for a spring capsule wardrobe. Polished, yet relaxed, they offer a similar aesthetic to VB's; just add a plain white tee to complete the look.
Victoria’s outfit is easily one of the best smart casual outfit ideas we’ve seen so far for spring, with the slouchy fit of her suit, the sort of look that can work with heels for dressier moments, or a pair of your best white trainers. The mid-rise waist of her trousers creates a flattering style against the tucked-in tee, with Victoria herself crediting a much smaller detail for pulling together this effortlessly elegant look.
As reported by The Guardian, she said of her own outfit, “I love how a great pocket on a trouser enhances the silhouette, and helps shape the waist. Also, I love having pockets. I’m a pocket queen. And my clothes are always connected to what I desire for myself.”
Beyond the sleek pockets of her tailored trousers, the statement lapels on her blazer, as well as the beautifully structured shoulders, helped to balance out the silhouette. Teamed with a tee for a more laidback feel, this is an outfit that can go from AM to PM, taking you from the office to date night outfit ideas throughout spring.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
