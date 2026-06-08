Shania Twain’s half-zip jumper, straight-leg jeans and suede boots is the in-between weather outfit formula we're relying on

This in-between weather can present quite a challenge, especially when we've largely switched over to our summer capsule wardrobes. And, if, like us, you've struggled for cool and contemporary layering ideas, Shania Twain’s easy outfit formula of jeans and a half zip jumper is the most timely of inspirations.

Spotted out in London last week, Shania was snapped wearing the Folklore album quarter zip up sweater from Taylor Swift’s official merch store, which she layered over a more warm-weather-friendly blouse to battle the breeze. Easily slipped off when the sun appeared, a cosy jumper is a great layer to throw on that isn’t too bulky or overly warm, but still adds coverage and style with which to battle changeable weather.

She styled her jumper with a pair of straight-leg jeans and, while she could’ve finished off her look with some trainers to lean into its laid-back feel, Shania instead opted to elevate the look by accessorising with some suede boots. Against the blue denim, the chocolate brown suede of her footwear elevated the casual ensemble. Half-zip jumpers have been a continuous trend in recent seasons, adding a preppy, sporty feel to any look.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Half Zip Jumpers

H&M Rib-Knit Half-Zip Jumper £32.99 at H&M Plenty of shoppers have given this half-zip jumper a 5* review, with many saying that it's 'really lovely quality' and has a fit that is 'loose but not too baggy.' The classic, Breton-inspired stripe design gives this preppy knit a timeless look that will work year-round. Boden Lucy Half-Zip Jumper £99 at Boden Cut to a relaxed shape, this half zip jumper from Boden is a fun and sporty layering piece, thanks to the vibrant colour block detailing. The red and pink work really well together, while the retro, athleisure feel gives it a contemporary spin. Varley Darla Half Zip Sweater £85.63 (was £114.17) at Nordstrom To give this jumper a flattering fit, it's made from a majority viscose-blend, a fabric known for draping beautifully. Its drop-shoulder shape and fitted cuff gives this casual piece a more elevated finish, that will team with casual or tailored trousers or skirts.

Style Half Zip Jumpers Like Shania Twain

Levi's Ribcage Full Length Jeans £120 at Levi's For fans of the brand's classic Ribcage Jeans, this pair have just dropped on the Levi's website and is a must-buy. Featuring its 'highest high rise yet,' they're so flattering and have a perfect waist-defining, leg-lengthening effect. Next Chocolate Brown Standard/Wide Fit Chelsea Style Western Cowboy Boots Of course, Shania went for a pair of boots with a western-inspired design, and these ones from Next are a great pair to get her look with. The shape is so sleek, with western accents giving it some subtle personality. M&S High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans £36 at M&S With a sleek silhouette that can transition from day to evening wear in a flash, these M&S jeans are the perfect pair to have on hand when you're looking to elevate everyday denim outfits like Shania's.

Delivering comfort and warmth, as well as a sophisticated feel, Shania’s outfit is one we’re bookmarking for those days when we’re left wondering, ‘what should I wear today?’ Not only is it great inspiration for mid-temperature outfits, but a half zip jumper can be easily layered on over several different tops, adding a casual, preppy feel with ease. This sporty silhouette has continued to gain popularity, and it's a style you could certainly lean into come autumn, too.

With a gently oversized silhouette that’s balanced out by a hip-grazing, curved hemline for a flattering fit, Shania’s jumper is ideal for pairing with straight leg jeans, as well as wider cuts, too. Relaxed shapes have been dominating the denim trends for 2026, and while it’s easy to style them with form-fitting blouses, Shania proves that leaning into the relaxed look with complementary, oversized silhouettes can also feel put together.

Adding a cosy, sporty spin to our favourite jeans outfit may not have been on our summer moodboard, but the weather has been so up and down that we're looking for new ways to wear jeans, and ensure that we don't have to dig coats out again until autumn, and a half-zip jumper is the ideal in-between piece, offering comfy coverage and style.