Shania Twain’s half-zip jumper, straight-leg jeans and suede boots is the in-between weather outfit formula we're relying on
Cool, casual and easy to recreate
This in-between weather can present quite a challenge, especially when we've largely switched over to our summer capsule wardrobes. And, if, like us, you've struggled for cool and contemporary layering ideas, Shania Twain’s easy outfit formula of jeans and a half zip jumper is the most timely of inspirations.
Spotted out in London last week, Shania was snapped wearing the Folklore album quarter zip up sweater from Taylor Swift’s official merch store, which she layered over a more warm-weather-friendly blouse to battle the breeze. Easily slipped off when the sun appeared, a cosy jumper is a great layer to throw on that isn’t too bulky or overly warm, but still adds coverage and style with which to battle changeable weather.
She styled her jumper with a pair of straight-leg jeans and, while she could’ve finished off her look with some trainers to lean into its laid-back feel, Shania instead opted to elevate the look by accessorising with some suede boots. Against the blue denim, the chocolate brown suede of her footwear elevated the casual ensemble. Half-zip jumpers have been a continuous trend in recent seasons, adding a preppy, sporty feel to any look.
Shop Half Zip Jumpers
Plenty of shoppers have given this half-zip jumper a 5* review, with many saying that it's 'really lovely quality' and has a fit that is 'loose but not too baggy.' The classic, Breton-inspired stripe design gives this preppy knit a timeless look that will work year-round.
Style Half Zip Jumpers Like Shania Twain
Of course, Shania went for a pair of boots with a western-inspired design, and these ones from Next are a great pair to get her look with. The shape is so sleek, with western accents giving it some subtle personality.
Delivering comfort and warmth, as well as a sophisticated feel, Shania’s outfit is one we’re bookmarking for those days when we’re left wondering, ‘what should I wear today?’ Not only is it great inspiration for mid-temperature outfits, but a half zip jumper can be easily layered on over several different tops, adding a casual, preppy feel with ease. This sporty silhouette has continued to gain popularity, and it's a style you could certainly lean into come autumn, too.
With a gently oversized silhouette that’s balanced out by a hip-grazing, curved hemline for a flattering fit, Shania’s jumper is ideal for pairing with straight leg jeans, as well as wider cuts, too. Relaxed shapes have been dominating the denim trends for 2026, and while it’s easy to style them with form-fitting blouses, Shania proves that leaning into the relaxed look with complementary, oversized silhouettes can also feel put together.
Adding a cosy, sporty spin to our favourite jeans outfit may not have been on our summer moodboard, but the weather has been so up and down that we're looking for new ways to wear jeans, and ensure that we don't have to dig coats out again until autumn, and a half-zip jumper is the ideal in-between piece, offering comfy coverage and style.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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