Granite Harbour is back for a third series, and this one is set to be the most "intriguing" and "emotional" so far, as the cast urge viewers to "not trust anyone" when they tune in.

Showcasing phenomenal Scottish talent and equally incredible filming locations in the country, the latest three episodes are definitely worth your time when they air on BBC One from July 24 at 8pm.

This time, the Major Investigations Team are drawn into a complex murder investigation when teenager Lisa Sterling (Jess Douglas-Welsh) disappears into the woods of a prestigious estate owned by Richard Loughty (Alastair Mackenzie).

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The young woman had been at a birthday party for the matriarch of a local traveller community when she disappears, and Lisa's body is later found at the bottom of a ravine.

Of course, there are bumps in the road during the investigation, and the mystery of Lisa's death becomes much darker than viewers would ever expect.

Describing the series as "Intriguing, emotional and heartfelt," John Gordon Sinclair (Chief Constable Alan Willis) is one of the "legendary" actors joining the show for series 3.

Speaking of his character, a wealthy estate owner, fellow newcomer Alastair Mackenzie (Richard Loughty) says, "Cracks begin to appear in this charming veneer of his when sketchy things start happening on his estate and things go from bad to worse for him."

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He warns viewers, "Maybe there’s more to him than meets the eye…. Don't trust anyone."

(Image credit: LA Productions/BBC Scotland/Alan Peebles)

Where is Granite Harbour filmed?

Many viewers like to know where their favourite TV shows are filmed, and the cast of Granite Harbour are delighted to be showcasing the Scottish landscape, and even reveal their favourite spots in the country.

Granite Harbour is filmed in Aberdeenshire, particularly in well known locations such as Castlegate in the Aberdeen's centre, and Broad Street in the city, one of the city's oldest medieval thoroughfares.

Other iconic locations can be seen in the series, including Marischal Square, North Silver Street and Provost Skene’s House.

For Romario Simpson (DC Davis Lindo,) his favourite part of Aberdeen is "the esplanade along the coast." He says, "You can drive alongside it and take in the coastline. It's a beautiful part of the city."

For Hannah Donaldson (DS Lara ‘Bart’ Bartlett), she is enamoured with "Footdee (aka Fittie)," saying, "We have to keep making shows about Scotland and the people who live here. I can’t tell anyone else’s stories better than my own."

"It’s something I feel very strongly about. We have a wealth of talent here that should be given the platform to tell our stories and share them to the wider world. Isn’t that what art is all about?"

Granite Harbour airs on BBC Scotland on Thursday 23 July at 9pm, followed by BBC One on Friday 24 July at 8pm. All episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 23 July.