I rarely buy the same thing twice, but these £30 M&S barrel leg jeans are the best jeans I’ve owned in years

My love story with M&S barrel leg jeans started with Sienna Miller. Before her collaboration with the British clothing brand a couple of years ago, I'd never tried curvy but tapered barrel leg jeans before, and I rarely bought the same pair of jeans more than once.

The thing with these jeans is they're the perfect combination of comfy and chic. The loose fit feels so much more modern than skinny jeans, plus they can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. The mid-rise works with any top, from T-shirts to knitwear, and at £30 a pair, it's tempting to buy every colour. I should know - I have honestly lost count of how many pairs I own now.

I've tried the really similar M&S carrot jeans, which are great too, but in my opinion, the barrel leg denim styles are the best M&S jeans you can buy. Currently, while the weather is warm, the white version is on constant rotation in my wardrobe, which I wear with linen shirts and summer tops.

I actually have multiple pairs of the same jeans in the identical colours, but in different sizes and lengths. Some days, bigger sizes just feel comfier and easier, and for some outfits I want a length that will show off my shoes, or a style that hits further down on my ankle.

M&S Mid Rise Barrel Jeans in Soft White £30 at M&S With a raw hem and a fresh white finish, these are perfect for summer days. They're available in four different lengths - extra short, short/petite, regular and long (some colours are also available in extra long), and in UK sizes 6 to 24. They're 100% cotton so there's no stretch to them, which for me, means sizing up a little, as I'm between sizes.