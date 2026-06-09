Sorry, skinny jeans - when it comes to summer 2026 denim, Kylie Minogue just backed barrel leg jeans as the flattering do-it-all cut

They may have been an eyebrow-raising style when they first appeared in 2023 but there's no denying the flattering fit of a pair of barrel leg jeans - don't just take our word for it, ask Kylie Minogue. The Australian singer shared an Instagram reel of herself playing around on a basketball court in Argentina while on tour, wearing a pair of curved seam jeans with a cropped hoodie and towering heels for a smart casual outfit that immediately caught my eye, thanks to her clever styling.

One of the enduring denim trends of 2026, barrel leg jeans are not only comfortable thanks to their loose fit through the leg but immensely flattering as the curved outer seam skims over hips and thighs. But, don't forget, it's important to consider the length of your pair to avoid pooling at the ankles which can create a shortened silhouette.

Rolling up her pair to create a cuffed look, Kylie showed off some pointed toe black leather ankle boots with a towering heel - this is one of the best shoes to wear with barrel leg jeans if, like the singer, you are also petite. While it's currently winter in South America, this look could easily be adapted to create a fun summer outfit idea.

BARREL LEG JEANS ARE THE PERFECT SUMMER DENIM

A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) A photo posted by on

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For the most flattering fit, look for a pair of barrel leg jeans that finishes around the ankle, like Kylie Minogue's pair. Barrel leg jeans are considered by many to be one of the most comfortable jeans styles but that doesn't mean you should relegate them to your weekend wardrobe. We love how Kylie has created a mix of high-low in her look - as a Chanel ambassador, it's no surprise that she's carrying the Chanel 25 Hobo bag - one of the best designer handbags - alongside her sports luxe look.

Take a tip from Kylie and add a pair of heels to immediately elevate this style - a pair of black court shoes and a silky camisole make a cool, easy date night outfit idea. If you want to still keep a sporty edge to your look, an on-trend funnel neck jacket has a feel similar to Kylie's cool boxy cut hoodie but with a slightly more pulled together finish.

If you've been asking if skinny jeans are still on trend, the truth is, the core denim shapes will never truly disappear from our wardrobe or the high street, but there is no denying, that if you're looking for the most contemporary denim shape for summer 2026, the barrel leg jean is leading the pack. Universally flattering and airier than tighter fits, it's ideal for warmer weather, and for adding a modern finish to even the most classic of tops.