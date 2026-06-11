I wasn't on board with baggy balloon trousers - until Cat Deeley convinced me they're a chic alternative to barrel leg jeans

I've been firmly on the barrel leg jeans bandwagon for a while now. M&S' flattering but affordable styles are my favourite, and I confess I've lost track of how many pairs I own now.

But Cat Deeley just made me consider a silhouette I didn't know I needed in my life - balloon trousers. She styled a pair of neutral Mint Velvet trousers with a sleeveless jacket from Massimo Dutti to host Monday's This Morning, and I'm completely sold on this look.

If wide-leg styles don't work for you, or you're still stuck in a skinny jeans style rut, this fresh cut is well worth a try. And much like barrel leg jeans, you have to try them to like them, I think!

What are balloon trousers?

A huge trend for 2026, balloon trousers are voluminous in the leg, with a cuffed ankle. They don't have to be very billowy, but as you can imagine, they are supremely comfortable, especially for travelling or hot days.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop the look

Balloon trousers are all over the high street for summer, and you can even find balloon jeans if you don't like to deviate away from denim. The tapered ankle would suit most body types, working to create curves for rectangles or balancing out pear shapes.

Cat's heels work really well with the neat, tapered ankle, but you could also try ballet flats, loafers or even your best white trainers if you're wondering what shoes to wear with balloon trousers.

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