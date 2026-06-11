I wasn't on board with baggy balloon trousers - until Cat Deeley convinced me they're a chic alternative to barrel leg jeans
Balloon is the new barrel
I've been firmly on the barrel leg jeans bandwagon for a while now. M&S' flattering but affordable styles are my favourite, and I confess I've lost track of how many pairs I own now.
But Cat Deeley just made me consider a silhouette I didn't know I needed in my life - balloon trousers. She styled a pair of neutral Mint Velvet trousers with a sleeveless jacket from Massimo Dutti to host Monday's This Morning, and I'm completely sold on this look.
If wide-leg styles don't work for you, or you're still stuck in a skinny jeans style rut, this fresh cut is well worth a try. And much like barrel leg jeans, you have to try them to like them, I think!
What are balloon trousers?
A huge trend for 2026, balloon trousers are voluminous in the leg, with a cuffed ankle. They don't have to be very billowy, but as you can imagine, they are supremely comfortable, especially for travelling or hot days.
Shop the look
Exact match
These are the very same trousers that Cat wore on the show. They've available in three different leg lengths, and the front pleats are super flattering. The stone colour will work with everything in your summer capsule wardrobe, but they're also available in navy if you prefer. There's a matching bomber jacket, too, for a modern twist on traditional trouser suits.
Exact match
In a linen blend fabric, this is a really interesting piece for summer. It will layer well, worn open over camisoles and white T-shirts, or wear it buttoned-up on its own à la Cat.
Exact match
The Fold is one of the best women's workwear brands, and a chic leather belt like this one is a worth wardrobe investment. Snake prints work so well with neutral shades if those are the colours that work best for you.
These are made from the softest material, making them a great choice to travel in if you've got a holiday planned this summer. British clothing brand Next is really on a roll right now, and these are also available in trending chocolate brown.
Balloon trousers are all over the high street for summer, and you can even find balloon jeans if you don't like to deviate away from denim. The tapered ankle would suit most body types, working to create curves for rectangles or balancing out pear shapes.
Cat's heels work really well with the neat, tapered ankle, but you could also try ballet flats, loafers or even your best white trainers if you're wondering what shoes to wear with balloon trousers.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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