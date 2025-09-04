As a fashion editor, I'm often asked where to buy women's workwear - these are the brands I really recommend
From suits to smart trainers, these are the brands that will reset your workwear wardrobe this September
Although many offices and workplaces have a relatively relaxed dress code nowadays, as a fashion editor, I find that I am frequently asked about the best women's workwear brands. From barristers to bankers, plenty of women still get suited and booted for their jobs, and we all know how good it feels to be in smart tailoring. It seems increasingly difficult to find work-appropriate pieces on the high street, right?
Only if you don't know where to look. Below are my recommendations for where to buy women's workwear, from trouser suits to sleek pencil dresses and sophisticated shirts. I've got shoes and bags covered, too. There are names you no doubt know, like Next and Hobbs, plus a few you might not be familiar with, such as The Fold and With Nothing Underneath.
September is the ideal time to reset your workwear capsule wardrobe, so before you start shopping, I spoke to personal stylist Ali Lees about the key pieces you need and the best women's workwear brands to shop. She told me: "staple pieces worth having in your workwear rotation include a classic white shirt with a relaxed fit - open necklines and drop shoulders make it feel modern. A new-season alternative I've seen in lots of stores recently is a menswear-inspired classic blue striped shirt with a looser fit.
"Tailored blazers in deep neutrals bring structure and confidence. The great thing about a blazer is that it can be dressed up and down. Wide-leg trousers remain the ultimate in effortless workwear and are so comfortable for days at the office. If you’re aiming for a more polished look, silk or satin blouses offer a refined drape that’s perfect for layering."
She goes on to say: "COS is brilliant for understated pieces in modern silhouettes, especially if you lean towards a muted, neutral palette. Their classic shirts and tailored twill and wool-blend wide-leg trousers are ideal for more formal office settings."
1. The Fold
Founded: 2012
Best for: Seriously smart skirt and trouser suits in UK sizes 4 to 20, plus dresses and tops with very flattering draped detailing. There's a reason The Fold can count several members of the Royal Family as fans.
Returns: Free returns for most countries, within 14 days of delivery
This sculptural drape detailing is a signature of The Fold, and the clever thing is it's as smart as wearing a blazer, but lighter and more comfortable. The brand also offers a try before you buy option in the UK, and a concierge service for London customers.
2. With Nothing Underneath
Founded: 2017
Best for: Classically chic shirts inspired by men's tailoring, or as WNU call it, "borrowed from the boys and perfectly adjusted for women." From linen to cotton poplin, there's a shirt to suit every occasion. Meghan Markle is a fan, and more recently, they've added blazers, trousers and knitwear to their collections.
Returns: Free UK returns within 14 days of receipt. Embroidery pieces are not eligible for return, refund or exchange.
Available in UK sizes 6 to 18, if you wear shirts to work, you really need to stock up at With Nothing Underneath. Their boyfriend shirts are certainly part of my everyday uniform - I own at least four!
If you can get away with a slightly more casual jacket or a suit that doesn't match, this herringbone jacket will see you through your working week and well into the weekend. It looks so smart with black trousers, but just as good with jeans and a white T-shirt, too.
3. LK Bennett
Founded: 1990
Best for: Elegant dresses, classic footwear and smart coats that are loved by the Princess of Wales. There's a petite section, and select pieces are available in UK sizes 4 to 20. Price-wise, it sits at the luxury end of the high street, but the quality is always impressive.
Returns: You have 28 days from the day you receive your item to return your purchase. UK orders containing discounted items will be charged a return fee - £4.95 for DPD & Royal Mail, £6.95 for DHL
This is the kind of easy-to-wear dress you'll be reaching for all year round. The subtle V-neckline is super flattering, and if you love dresses with pockets, this navy number has got your name written all over it.
4. Hobbs
Founded: 1981
Best for: Trench coats, knitwear, pops of colour and a great petite collection.
Returns: Free returns within 30 days of receipt - return by post or free home collection with Royal Mail. Store returns accepted.
The perfect length to wear over dresses and suits, this is an early contender for one of the best trench coats of the year. The tie belt waist will create a flattering silhouette, and it's also available in black or emerald green.
This skirt suit has got five-star reviews from customers, and can we talk about Hobbs' impressive size range? The British clothing brand offers UK sizes 6 to 22, as well as petite and regular lengths.
5. ME+EM
Founded: 2009
Best for: Impeccably tailored trousers, versatile clothing (eg joggers that can be worn for work), and layering shirts that work all year round under a multitude of items. Famous fans include Kate Middleton, her sister Pippa and their mother Carole.
Returns: Free UK returns within 28 days of receipt
The perfect shirt can be hard to find, and if you didn't discover exactly what you were looking for at With Nothing Underneath, this is made from a stretch fabric, is perfectly fitted so you can easily layer it up, and it's the ideal length to tuck it into trousers, too. What more could you ask for?
This belted blazer caught my eye as soon as I saw it. Spot on for the autumnal weather, it's a fluid fabric that gives it a smart casual feel. If it's a bigger investment than you were hoping to make, check out the latest pieces in the ME+EM sale.
6. ALIGNE
Founded: 2020
Best for: modern silhouettes, like balloon sleeve blazers and barrel leg trousers
Returns: Free UK returns within 30 days of receiving your order. ALIGNE also offers a tailoring service - and covers the cost - if the fit isn't quite right.
Love barrel leg jeans? It definitely took me a while, but I do too. Now you can incorporate the shape into your workwear thanks to these ponte trousers, which will make a refreshing change from wide or slim leg trousers.
7. Reiss
Founded: 1971
Best for: Chic trouser suits and silk shirts
Returns: Free to Reiss or Next stores. You can also arrange a return via courier, collected from your home or via your local Evri, Parcelshop or locker. There's a collection charge of £1.95 per parcel, which will be deducted from your refund.
This is the kind of autumnal capsule wardrobe must-have that Reiss does really well. It's available in five other colours, and is made from 100% silk. It's actually still machine washable, though, and I think the double cuff detailing adds plenty of drama.
Team this suit with the DeMellier New York tote bag I've been coveting for ages now for the most elegant women's workwear look ever.
8. Karen Millen
Founded: 1981
Best for: Dresses, dresses, dresses!
Returns: UK returns are £2, which will be deducted from your refund amount
The 'Forever' dress is a Karen Millen bestseller that I've spotted on countless TV presenters. Kate Middleton has worn a pleated midi version as well! It's all about that distinctive inverted lapel blazer and belted waist, and I guarantee it will become your forever favourite.
If you prefer something a little more cosy for the colder months, this corduroy dress is selling fast. Wear it with your best knee-high boots and a white shirt layered underneath.
9. Next
Founded: 1864
Best for: Affordable, everyday workwear basics
Returns: Free to return to store, or send via Evri, Evri Home Collection or Royal Mail. A £2.50 returns charge will be applied.
10. COS
Founded: 2007
Best for: Sculptural shapes, Scandinavian-inspired, minimalist style.
Returns: You have 30 days to send back your order. COS do not accept returns for online orders in-store.
FAQs
Is it acceptable to wear trainers to work?
Ali advises: "Trainers are absolutely acceptable in most modern offices! Since hybrid working became the norm, dress codes have relaxed and smart casual is now standard. Trainers are a great way to express your personality, but they need to be clean and considered. My advice is that canvas styles like Converse or Superga are best kept for weekends. In the office, opt for sleeker silhouettes. Adidas Sambas or Onitsuka Tigers add a colourful modern flair to any outfit, whilst minimalist white or black trainers are a more subtle choice.
"Ultimately, it depends on your workplace vibe. Creative and forward-thinking environments often embrace jeans and trainers, while more traditional settings might call for a smarter pairing. A classic wide-leg trouser with a sharp blazer can smarten up even the most casual trainer."
Ali Lees is a personal stylist who loves helping women rediscover their style with confidence and ease. Specialising in colour analysis and body shape styling, she transforms “nothing to wear” frustrations into effortless outfits and joy-filled wardrobes. When she’s not styling clients, Ali is usually hunting for unique fashion finds in local Surrey charity shops, whilst her husband and daughters wait patiently(ish) outside the changing rooms.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
