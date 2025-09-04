As a fashion editor, I'm often asked where to buy women's workwear - these are the brands I really recommend

Although many offices and workplaces have a relatively relaxed dress code nowadays, as a fashion editor, I find that I am frequently asked about the best women's workwear brands. From barristers to bankers, plenty of women still get suited and booted for their jobs, and we all know how good it feels to be in smart tailoring. It seems increasingly difficult to find work-appropriate pieces on the high street, right?

Only if you don't know where to look. Below are my recommendations for where to buy women's workwear, from trouser suits to sleek pencil dresses and sophisticated shirts. I've got shoes and bags covered, too. There are names you no doubt know, like Next and Hobbs, plus a few you might not be familiar with, such as The Fold and With Nothing Underneath.

September is the ideal time to reset your workwear capsule wardrobe, so before you start shopping, I spoke to personal stylist Ali Lees about the key pieces you need and the best women's workwear brands to shop. She told me: "staple pieces worth having in your workwear rotation include a classic white shirt with a relaxed fit - open necklines and drop shoulders make it feel modern. A new-season alternative I've seen in lots of stores recently is a menswear-inspired classic blue striped shirt with a looser fit.

"Tailored blazers in deep neutrals bring structure and confidence. The great thing about a blazer is that it can be dressed up and down. Wide-leg trousers remain the ultimate in effortless workwear and are so comfortable for days at the office. If you’re aiming for a more polished look, silk or satin blouses offer a refined drape that’s perfect for layering."

She goes on to say: "COS is brilliant for understated pieces in modern silhouettes, especially if you lean towards a muted, neutral palette. Their classic shirts and tailored twill and wool-blend wide-leg trousers are ideal for more formal office settings."

1. The Fold

Founded: 2012

Best for: Seriously smart skirt and trouser suits in UK sizes 4 to 20, plus dresses and tops with very flattering draped detailing. There's a reason The Fold can count several members of the Royal Family as fans.

Returns: Free returns for most countries, within 14 days of delivery

The Fold Clever Crepe Hamilton Jacket and Syros Pencil Skirt £375 + £165 at The Fold I love the shape of this jacket, and if you want to invest in the full shebang, The Fold currently has a mix and match offer on workwear: buy 2 items, get 15% off, buy 3 items, get 20% off, and buy 4 or more items, get 25% off The Fold Clever Crepe Belleville Mid Sleeve Top £250 at The Fold This sculptural drape detailing is a signature of The Fold, and the clever thing is it's as smart as wearing a blazer, but lighter and more comfortable. The brand also offers a try before you buy option in the UK, and a concierge service for London customers. The Fold Savona Patent Leather Heels 80 £395 at The Fold This rich autumnal red colour will pair perfectly with navy, black, grey or camel pieces, and for anyone who's on their feet all day, these shoes boast foam padding beneath the ball of the foot and a foam insert at the heel.

2. With Nothing Underneath

Founded: 2017

Best for: Classically chic shirts inspired by men's tailoring, or as WNU call it, "borrowed from the boys and perfectly adjusted for women." From linen to cotton poplin, there's a shirt to suit every occasion. Meghan Markle is a fan, and more recently, they've added blazers, trousers and knitwear to their collections.

Returns: Free UK returns within 14 days of receipt. Embroidery pieces are not eligible for return, refund or exchange.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Sky Blue £95 at WNU Available in UK sizes 6 to 18, if you wear shirts to work, you really need to stock up at With Nothing Underneath. Their boyfriend shirts are certainly part of my everyday uniform - I own at least four! With Nothing Underneath Rampling Trouser: Wool, Black £225 at WNU In 100% wool with a 100% cotton lining, these smart trousers are the only ones you need in your workwear wardrobe. The silhouette is perfect, they're woven in Yorkshire, and they're named after the very chic Charlotte Rampling. With Nothing Underneath Hutton Blazer: Wool, Grey Herringbone £350 at WNU If you can get away with a slightly more casual jacket or a suit that doesn't match, this herringbone jacket will see you through your working week and well into the weekend. It looks so smart with black trousers, but just as good with jeans and a white T-shirt, too.

3. LK Bennett

Founded: 1990

Best for: Elegant dresses, classic footwear and smart coats that are loved by the Princess of Wales. There's a petite section, and select pieces are available in UK sizes 4 to 20. Price-wise, it sits at the luxury end of the high street, but the quality is always impressive.

Returns: You have 28 days from the day you receive your item to return your purchase. UK orders containing discounted items will be charged a return fee - £4.95 for DPD & Royal Mail, £6.95 for DHL

4. Hobbs

Founded: 1981

Best for: Trench coats, knitwear, pops of colour and a great petite collection.

Returns: Free returns within 30 days of receipt - return by post or free home collection with Royal Mail. Store returns accepted.

Hobbs Skylar Trench Coat £219 at Hobbs The perfect length to wear over dresses and suits, this is an early contender for one of the best trench coats of the year. The tie belt waist will create a flattering silhouette, and it's also available in black or emerald green. Hobbs Ada Leather Trainers £89 at Hobbs If you can wear trainers to your workplace, you might want to make sure they're a smart option. Nothing too sporty or worn out! These white leather trainers will give a smart trouser suit a contemporary feel. Hobbs Petite Mia Skirt & Jacket £89 + £169 at Hobbs This skirt suit has got five-star reviews from customers, and can we talk about Hobbs' impressive size range? The British clothing brand offers UK sizes 6 to 22, as well as petite and regular lengths.

5. ME+EM

Founded: 2009

Best for: Impeccably tailored trousers, versatile clothing (eg joggers that can be worn for work), and layering shirts that work all year round under a multitude of items. Famous fans include Kate Middleton, her sister Pippa and their mother Carole.

Returns: Free UK returns within 28 days of receipt

ME+EM Travel Layering Shirt £125 at ME+EM The perfect shirt can be hard to find, and if you didn't discover exactly what you were looking for at With Nothing Underneath, this is made from a stretch fabric, is perfectly fitted so you can easily layer it up, and it's the ideal length to tuck it into trousers, too. What more could you ask for? ME+EM The Fluid Italian Wool Blazer + Belt £350 at ME+EM This belted blazer caught my eye as soon as I saw it. Spot on for the autumnal weather, it's a fluid fabric that gives it a smart casual feel. If it's a bigger investment than you were hoping to make, check out the latest pieces in the ME+EM sale. ME+EM Tailored Wide-Leg Trouser £195 at ME+EM Trousers were the thing that drew me to ME+EM in the first place. You might remember those side stripe smart joggers that were everywhere a couple of years ago? This brand absolutely knows what it's talking about when it comes to tailoring.

6. ALIGNE

Founded: 2020

Best for: modern silhouettes, like balloon sleeve blazers and barrel leg trousers

Returns: Free UK returns within 30 days of receiving your order. ALIGNE also offers a tailoring service - and covers the cost - if the fit isn't quite right.

ALIGNE Emily Scoop V Neck Waisted Blazer £175 at ALIGNE The neckline on this jacket is like nothing I've seen elsewhere on the high street this season. It's smart but with a really fresh feel, and is proof that workwear doesn't necessarily need to be the same old boxy black jacket. ALIGNE Katie Knitted Roll Neck Jumper £99 at ALIGNE Knitwear is a must (particularly if you're anything like me and find office air con feels like it's set to freezing!). This grey knit will layer well underneath blazers and will work with lots of different colour palettes. ALIGNE Markus Ponte Barrel Leg Trouser £99 at ALIGNE Love barrel leg jeans? It definitely took me a while, but I do too. Now you can incorporate the shape into your workwear thanks to these ponte trousers, which will make a refreshing change from wide or slim leg trousers.

7. Reiss

Founded: 1971

Best for: Chic trouser suits and silk shirts

Returns: Free to Reiss or Next stores. You can also arrange a return via courier, collected from your home or via your local Evri, Parcelshop or locker. There's a collection charge of £1.95 per parcel, which will be deducted from your refund.

8. Karen Millen

Founded: 1981

Best for: Dresses, dresses, dresses!

Returns: UK returns are £2, which will be deducted from your refund amount

9. Next

Founded: 1864

Best for: Affordable, everyday workwear basics

Returns: Free to return to store, or send via Evri, Evri Home Collection or Royal Mail. A £2.50 returns charge will be applied.

Love & Roses Black Faux Leather Fit and Flare Midi Skirt £46 at Next Every wardrobe needs a faux leather skirt in it, and whilst I used to love a knee-length number, midis feel a bit more elegant and easy to wear. The price point on this one is pretty impressive and it will work with shirts or knitwear. Next Burgundy Red Leather Knee High Skinny Heeled Boots £99 at Next Last year, burgundy knee-boots on the high street were like gold dust, and I imagine it will be the same in just a few short weeks. These are a really manageable heel height, and they're available in half sizes. Next Black Tailored Slim Trousers £30 at Next Whilst wide leg trousers are everywhere at the moment, you can't go wrong with a slim fit shape. Wear these with a matching blazer and court heels to feel instantly put together for a big day in the boardroom.

10. COS

Founded: 2007

Best for: Sculptural shapes, Scandinavian-inspired, minimalist style.

Returns: You have 30 days to send back your order. COS do not accept returns for online orders in-store.

COS Collared Knitted Jacket £95 at COS This is the kind of unique silhouette I love COS for. Part shirt, part jacket, part jumper, this knitted piece will tick multiple trends off your list all in one go, and is ideal for layering. COS Peplum Cotton Shirt £75 at COS I used to have a sleeveless version of this, and wore it for years. The peplum frill is super flattering, and it's another contemporary spin on a classic. The collarless cut is really interesting, too. COS Gallery Suede Tote Bag £189 at COS A fits-everything tote bag is a must-have for carrying your laptop and all your essentials. This 100% suede handbag is the epitome of Quiet Luxury and will elevate any outfit instantly.

FAQs

Is it acceptable to wear trainers to work?

Ali advises: "Trainers are absolutely acceptable in most modern offices! Since hybrid working became the norm, dress codes have relaxed and smart casual is now standard. Trainers are a great way to express your personality, but they need to be clean and considered. My advice is that canvas styles like Converse or Superga are best kept for weekends. In the office, opt for sleeker silhouettes. Adidas Sambas or Onitsuka Tigers add a colourful modern flair to any outfit, whilst minimalist white or black trainers are a more subtle choice.

"Ultimately, it depends on your workplace vibe. Creative and forward-thinking environments often embrace jeans and trainers, while more traditional settings might call for a smarter pairing. A classic wide-leg trouser with a sharp blazer can smarten up even the most casual trainer."