I’m a fashion editor and these ridiculously comfortable, chic shirts are my go-to for warmer weather

Call off the search, we’ve found the one piece you absolutely need in your wardrobe this year: a chic shirt.

Whether you’re looking for linen, stripes, denim or plaid, allow us to introduce to you the name that does it all: With Nothing Underneath.

Hear us out. When heading off on holiday, our favourite lapis blue linen shirt will make both travelling and packing ridiculously simple. Wear it on the plane with linen trousers or leggings and your best white trainers, then team it with the matching co-ord boxer shorts on the beach when you touch down.

Tie it over a simple black maxi dress for evening, and if you size up enough, you can wear it as a swimwear cover-up too.

It’s little wonder Meghan Markle is a fan of the label, which we’re adding to our list of the best British clothing brands to have on your radar.

A post shared by WNU A photo posted by withnothingunderneath on

Founded in 2017, WNU cites Carolyn Bessette, Jane Birkin and Charlotte Rampling as their style icons, but modern day wearers include Sam Taylor-Johnson, Claire Foy, Dolly Alderton, Suranne Jones, Josie Gibson and Ella Mills (AKA Deliciously Ella).

Founder Pip Durell is a former Vogue stylist and Tatler Editor, so it’s safe to say she knows her stuff. On the site she’s quoted as saying ‘it really just started with one shirt and went from there… I guess I thought that if I wanted this wardrobe staple then others might too.’

With prices ranging from £95 for a plain white poplin shirt to £230 for the bestselling silk styles, it might be a bit more than you’d normally spend, but it’s an investment that will definitely go far.

As a keen fan of these spring capsule wardrobe staples myself, I can tell you the quality is impressive, and they wash really well too. The blue and white striped poplin shirt is my office uniform, and the blue denim shirt has received lots of compliments at weekends.

The seriously impressive thing about WNU is that they’ve taken a really simple concept and absolutely perfected it. There are monogramming options to add a personal touch, and there’s even a clever ‘find your shirt quiz’ if you’re feeling overwhelmed by all the choice.

The shirts are available in UK sizes 6 to 18, and the sarongs, palazzo pants and caps are well worth checking out too.

The Boyfriend: linen, lapis blue £110 at WNU Our top tip for travelling has got to be this shirt. Pack the matching shorts in your suitcase and we can't see why you'd need much else for a beach holiday! The lapis lazuli hue is very flattering for all skin tones as well. The Classic: denim £130 at WNU The best denim shirt you'll ever own, this versatile style is made from a midweight fabric which means it moves beautifully and it's got a relaxed fit. One reviewer wrote 'the quality is so much better than any other denim shirt I have had before'. It's available in summer-ready white too. The Classic: poplin, morning blue stripe £95 at WNU Stripes are always a good idea, and reading between the lines, you'll be reaching for this shirt whenever you're jetting off somewhere this summer. Sling a sweatshirt around your shoulders and you'll rival the most stylish of travellers. The Boxer: linen, lapis blue £60 at WNU Love the matchy matchy look? Us too. These 100% linen shorts will work whether you're heading down to breakfast, spending a day by the pool or sightseeing on your summer holiday. Note the cute little WNU embroidered logo on the waistband. The Boyfriend: fine poplin, white £95 at WNU WNU's white shirts are available in Boyfriend, Classic, Weekend or Molly cuts so you can find your ideal fit. It doesn't get better than a white shirt, blue jeans and designer-inspired sandals - try these must-have M&S mules. The Cap: cotton, washed navy blue £32 at WNU Want to try buying into this brand before you splash the cash on a shirt? We've spotted these caps popping up all over Instagram. Available in khaki or washed navy, it will fast become your off-duty day style staple.

What is a Boyfriend shirt?

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Boyfriend shirts take notes from traditional menswear - as WNU calls it 'inspired by men’s tailoring and adjusted for women'. Button-down, boxy and oversized, they are loved by celebrities such as Victoria Beckham, Meghan Markle and Katie Holmes. The baggier the fit, the better, since the idea is to look like you've found it in your boyfriend's wardrobe. They work particularly well with blue denim and sharp tailoring.