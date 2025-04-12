Need spring style inspiration? Jennifer Aniston proves a shirt dress is the most versatile item you can invest in

The weather has finally warmed up, which means it’s time to switch out your wintery layers and jeans for floaty dresses and skirts. Hurrah!

There are so many options when it comes to choosing new dresses for spring, but as a fashion editor, I’d say the best is a shirt dress. The crisp collared style has a classic feel to it, yet still manages to look contemporary. I firmly believe that every summer capsule wardrobe should include one, and I promise that if you invest in one now, you’ll get plenty of wear out of it.

If you need some style inspiration, look to A-lister Jennifer Aniston, who proves how effortlessly chic they can be. One of my favourite looks from the Hollywood star was this black dress by Loewe, which she wore back in 2019. Jennifer styled it up perfectly with just a pair of strappy black heels, and voila!

It’s rare to see the star wearing a maxi-length dress by day, but this black and brown number looked so elegant, with its flattering tailored fit and button front. It still feels fresh today and works with the spring/summer fashion trends we're seeing right now, plus it is seriously easy to recreate.

Shop similar shirt dresses

Mint Velvet
Black Pleated Midi Shirt Dress

This timeless shirt dress will fast become your daily go-to. The crisp cotton-blend fabric keeps it looking smart, while the gathered waist and wider pleats give it a high fashion spin. Wear with pared-back black sandals and you’ll be all set.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Kayla Belted Dress

I love this utility-style dress, which uses patch pockets and epaulettes on the shoulders to give the otherwise classic dress an edgier vibe. This one will look particularly chic with an oversized straw bag and jumbo sunglasses.

Boden
Cressida Jersey Shirt Dress

The soft jersey fabric of this one gives it an easy weekend feel. The tie waist will pull you in to help to create a defined silhouette and the simple design will work well as a base to pretty much any accessory or light patterned jacket.

Sadly, Jennifer’s particular dress isn’t available anymore, but you can get your hands on this very similar style by the same designer, which will make an equally wise investment. Or alternatively, you can browse designer doubles from some of your favourite high street stores. Whichever you go for, the block colour means it can work with absolutely everything in your wardrobe – from leopard print ballet flats to wedge heels.

How to style a shirt dress

Adidas
Women’s Stan Smith Trainers

Stan Smith pumps are an absolute classic. They have been a huge hit with the fashion set for decades and they show no sign of falling out of favour. The sporty trainers will give a fit-and-flare shirt dress an instant casual rework and will be super comfy to wear all day.

Russell & Bromley
Hale Weave Crochet Espadrille Wedge

Loved by Duchess Sophie and the Princess of Wales, the wedge espadrille is the ultimate summer shoe and will sit nicely with your button-down piece. This soft beige pair is the perfect neutral heel to finish your sundress and will work just as well with barrel leg jeans during the warmer months, too.

M&S
Leather Buckle Flatform Sandals

Some chunky sandals with oversized buckles like this real leather pair will add an effortlessly cool vibe to a floaty frock while supporting your feet. Wear with your shirt dress or use them to finish off a slip skirt and T-shirt combo.

Wondering what makes a shirt dress so special? Most often fitted at the top with a looser skirt, they complement most body shapes, plus the button-fastenings and collared neckline add a sharpness that means they can easily be dressed up for work or an event with heels and a clutch.

The breezy fabrics and longer length also lend themselves well to daytime dressing, and when buddied up with your best white trainers and a denim jacket, it can suddenly feel casual and cool. You can style it up in a multitude of ways to suit your plans and personal look.

As I mentioned, the shirt dress is a wonderfully versatile piece to have in your fashion arsenal, and it can be pulled out, ready to wear for many occasions. To give it a different spin each time you wear it, you could try adding a patterned or embellished belt to break up the colour, or layering your shirt dress over a Breton striped top on chillier days for a more casual feel.

You can take your piece into the autumn months too – simply layer over a fine knit roll neck and finish with your best knee high boots. The styling options really are endless.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

