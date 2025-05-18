You rarely see Jennifer Lopez repeating outfits, but she made an exception for her favourite Reformation dress

We're in love with linen at the moment, and Jennifer's gingham midi is top of the list

Jennifer Lopez is seen on July 31, 2021 in Portofino, Italy.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News

I don't know about you, but I've really been leaning on linen in the last few weeks. There's a reason it's always so in-demand at this time of year - it's timeless, elegant and well worth investing in.

Mastering linen staples really does make getting dressed every day over summer so much easier. I'd recommend starting your collection with three key pieces: a shirt, a pair of shorts and a pretty linen dress.

Need some inspiration on the latter? Look no further than Jennifer Lopez, who posted a sweet photo on Instagram this week in celebration of Mother's Day. Between her pretty flowers and photos of her children, it was an idyllic scene, but it was JLo's dress that really caught my attention.

I'm enough of a fashion magpie to immediately recognise it as the work of Reformation. The American clothing brand does linen dresses so well, and the corset detailing on the Tagliatelle dress is just stunning. The pink gingham print is summery without feeling too girly, and the raffia hat and bag - both by Dior - finished off this look perfectly.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

A photo posted by on

Shop pink gingham dresses

Tagliatelle Linen DressExact match

Reformation
Tagliatelle Linen Dress

Unfortunately, Jennifer's exact dress has now sold out, but click though to buy the same style in fresh white. It's also available in blue denim. The curved shape of the neckline is almost like an inverted sweetheart neckline, and it feels so fresh.

Vivien Gingham Midi Dress
House of CB
Vivien Gingham Midi Dress

This is a spot-on lookalike for JLo's dress, made by House of CB. It's got five stars on Nordstrom and is selling fast, so don't hesitate to snap it up.

Boden gingham dress on model

Boden
Wren Tiered Midi Dress

If it's the pink gingham print you love, this Boden dress will suit you down to the ground. I've only got one word for the floaty, tiered skirt and frill detailing: fabulous!

How to style yours

Mango raffia hat
Mango
Braided Raffia Hat

Jen's hat is Christian Dior, so if you've got a head for hats but you're on a high street budget then Mango has got you covered. I love the braided trim on this particular style.

Rixo raffia bag

Rixo
Nilani Raffia bag

Did you know that Rixo do bags too? Our fashion team has been swooning over their Dragon Diffusion collaboration recently, so much so that we almost missed this beauty on their website!

Havaianas pink flip flops cut out

Havaianas
Flip Flops

Whilst we can't see what shoes Jennifer is wearing with her dress, you really can't go too far wrong with some classic flip-flops. Havaianas will always come out on top if you ask us, and this rosy pink shade will pick up on the colour of the dress perfectly.

It's rare to see Jennifer in a relatively affordable piece, but it's even rarer to see her repeat an outfit! Surely the fact that she first wore this dress back in 2022 proves what an amazing investment it is?

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

A photo posted by on

Oh, and she owns a floral version too! I think it's safe to call this Jennifer Lopez's favourite dress, and I'm so surprised it costs under £300.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸