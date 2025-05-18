You rarely see Jennifer Lopez repeating outfits, but she made an exception for her favourite Reformation dress

I don't know about you, but I've really been leaning on linen in the last few weeks. There's a reason it's always so in-demand at this time of year - it's timeless, elegant and well worth investing in.

Mastering linen staples really does make getting dressed every day over summer so much easier. I'd recommend starting your collection with three key pieces: a shirt, a pair of shorts and a pretty linen dress.

Need some inspiration on the latter? Look no further than Jennifer Lopez, who posted a sweet photo on Instagram this week in celebration of Mother's Day. Between her pretty flowers and photos of her children, it was an idyllic scene, but it was JLo's dress that really caught my attention.

I'm enough of a fashion magpie to immediately recognise it as the work of Reformation. The American clothing brand does linen dresses so well, and the corset detailing on the Tagliatelle dress is just stunning. The pink gingham print is summery without feeling too girly, and the raffia hat and bag - both by Dior - finished off this look perfectly.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Shop pink gingham dresses

Exact match Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress £298 at Reformation Unfortunately, Jennifer's exact dress has now sold out, but click though to buy the same style in fresh white. It's also available in blue denim. The curved shape of the neckline is almost like an inverted sweetheart neckline, and it feels so fresh. House of CB Vivien Gingham Midi Dress £285 at Nordstrom This is a spot-on lookalike for JLo's dress, made by House of CB. It's got five stars on Nordstrom and is selling fast, so don't hesitate to snap it up. Boden Wren Tiered Midi Dress £126 at Boden UK If it's the pink gingham print you love, this Boden dress will suit you down to the ground. I've only got one word for the floaty, tiered skirt and frill detailing: fabulous!

How to style yours

Mango Braided Raffia Hat £38.66 at Nordstrom Jen's hat is Christian Dior, so if you've got a head for hats but you're on a high street budget then Mango has got you covered. I love the braided trim on this particular style. Rixo Nilani Raffia bag £155 at Rixo UK Did you know that Rixo do bags too? Our fashion team has been swooning over their Dragon Diffusion collaboration recently, so much so that we almost missed this beauty on their website! Havaianas Flip Flops £19.60 (was £30) at Amazon Whilst we can't see what shoes Jennifer is wearing with her dress, you really can't go too far wrong with some classic flip-flops. Havaianas will always come out on top if you ask us, and this rosy pink shade will pick up on the colour of the dress perfectly.

It's rare to see Jennifer in a relatively affordable piece, but it's even rarer to see her repeat an outfit! Surely the fact that she first wore this dress back in 2022 proves what an amazing investment it is?

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Oh, and she owns a floral version too! I think it's safe to call this Jennifer Lopez's favourite dress, and I'm so surprised it costs under £300.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors