Breathable and stylish? Mint Velvet just gave linen a chic spring rebrand, and I'm certain this will sell out
The light and breathable fabric has never looked so good
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The weather is finally starting to warm up, and if you are on the hunt for some new versatile pieces that will be both chic and wearable in the sun, take a look at the latest linen drop from Mint Velvet.
The new collection from the British clothing brand is a gorgeous edit of dresses and separates in a luxe jewel-toned colour palette with a few pops of lighter yellow and blue in the mix too, and as well as looking good, the range will feel wonderfully breezy to wear, as it's all made from premium linen that is lightweight and breathable.
Often associated with slouchy trousers or ill-fitting smock dresses, linen design has come a long way over the years, and the once 'holiday only' fabric is now pretty chic, and Mint Velvet proves my point perfectly with this sophisticated edit. Each piece is thoughtfully designed, modern and polished, but the natural material helps to keep it breathable and relaxed, so it looks and feels good.Article continues below
Shop the Collection
This longer length waistcoat will look fab alone with a pair of jeans, or try wearing it with the matching trousers for a colour-drenched effect.
If you like the drop waist skirts that are all over the high street, this beautiful dress features a very similar silhouette.
Cornflower blue always looks good in the spring sunshine. Buddy this piece up with a crisp shirt and your best white trainers and you'll be all set.
Wear this shirt with the coordinating shorts or layer it over a vest and chinos for a low-key yet wow-worthy weekend look.
One of the best things about this range is that each piece will look great with other items you already have in your spring capsule wardrobe, but the shapes and colours will also buddy up brilliantly together, so you can invest in a couple of items and wear them as a full look without too much thought or planning.
Whichever piece you go for, Mint Velvet's linen collection as a whole is a stylish answer to what to wear in the heat, and while super sunny days may feel like a lifetime away still, summer is just around the corner.
Team the vibrant hues with denim for now, before adding them to your packing list come July and August.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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