Breathable and stylish? Mint Velvet just gave linen a chic spring rebrand, and I'm certain this will sell out

The weather is finally starting to warm up, and if you are on the hunt for some new versatile pieces that will be both chic and wearable in the sun, take a look at the latest linen drop from Mint Velvet.

The new collection from the British clothing brand is a gorgeous edit of dresses and separates in a luxe jewel-toned colour palette with a few pops of lighter yellow and blue in the mix too, and as well as looking good, the range will feel wonderfully breezy to wear, as it's all made from premium linen that is lightweight and breathable.

Often associated with slouchy trousers or ill-fitting smock dresses, linen design has come a long way over the years, and the once 'holiday only' fabric is now pretty chic, and Mint Velvet proves my point perfectly with this sophisticated edit. Each piece is thoughtfully designed, modern and polished, but the natural material helps to keep it breathable and relaxed, so it looks and feels good.

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One of the best things about this range is that each piece will look great with other items you already have in your spring capsule wardrobe, but the shapes and colours will also buddy up brilliantly together, so you can invest in a couple of items and wear them as a full look without too much thought or planning.

Whichever piece you go for, Mint Velvet's linen collection as a whole is a stylish answer to what to wear in the heat, and while super sunny days may feel like a lifetime away still, summer is just around the corner.

Team the vibrant hues with denim for now, before adding them to your packing list come July and August.