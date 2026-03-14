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Breathable and stylish? Mint Velvet just gave linen a chic spring rebrand, and I'm certain this will sell out

The light and breathable fabric has never looked so good

Matilda Stanley's avatar
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three models wearing mint velvet linen
(Image credit: Mint Velvet)
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The weather is finally starting to warm up, and if you are on the hunt for some new versatile pieces that will be both chic and wearable in the sun, take a look at the latest linen drop from Mint Velvet.

The new collection from the British clothing brand is a gorgeous edit of dresses and separates in a luxe jewel-toned colour palette with a few pops of lighter yellow and blue in the mix too, and as well as looking good, the range will feel wonderfully breezy to wear, as it's all made from premium linen that is lightweight and breathable.

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One of the best things about this range is that each piece will look great with other items you already have in your spring capsule wardrobe, but the shapes and colours will also buddy up brilliantly together, so you can invest in a couple of items and wear them as a full look without too much thought or planning.

Whichever piece you go for, Mint Velvet's linen collection as a whole is a stylish answer to what to wear in the heat, and while super sunny days may feel like a lifetime away still, summer is just around the corner.

Team the vibrant hues with denim for now, before adding them to your packing list come July and August.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

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