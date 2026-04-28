Clodagh McKenna’s linen shirt and striped trousers make for an effortlessly elevated spring outfit formula

Finishing off her relaxed but polished look with tan sandals, this was warm-weather dressing at its finest

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Clodagh McKenna poses to launch the official range of sustainable merchandise on behalf of The Queen&#039;s Green Canopy
(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
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Clodagh McKenna is not just a whizz in the kitchen; her fashion choices are a constant source of style inspiration, and her latest look perfectly captures warm-weather dressing. Sharing a snap to her Instagram, the star was wearing a chic combination of linen and raffia, which is ideal for spring and summer.

Wearing Boden’s Kensington linen trousers while walking the streets of Italy, she leaned into the neutral cream and sage green stripes of the high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, complementing them with a chic raffia moon clutch also from Boden for texture

Copy Clodagh McKenna's Spring Style

Linen trousers can really hold their weight in spring capsule wardrobes, with tailored, wide-leg styles like Clodagh’s Boden pair lending themselves to versatile styling. From smart casual outfit ideas and spring-ready office wear looks, they’re just as easily styled for elevated everyday wear, with a pair of your best white trainers and a plain white t-shirt.

Clodagh paired them with an expert hand, complementing their linen fabric with her linen button-up. A lightweight and breathable option that is perfect for warmer weather.

Alongside the linen, the raffia of her clutch bag really stood out. No handbag style says summer quite like it, and the woven texture and natural feel of the fabric add a summer holiday feel to any look. Its neutral tone also worked to complement the brown of her sandals, too, which really helped to pull the entire look together and add a polished, yet effortless, finishing touch.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

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