Clodagh McKenna’s linen shirt and striped trousers make for an effortlessly elevated spring outfit formula

Clodagh McKenna is not just a whizz in the kitchen; her fashion choices are a constant source of style inspiration, and her latest look perfectly captures warm-weather dressing. Sharing a snap to her Instagram, the star was wearing a chic combination of linen and raffia, which is ideal for spring and summer.

Wearing Boden’s Kensington linen trousers while walking the streets of Italy, she leaned into the neutral cream and sage green stripes of the high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, complementing them with a chic raffia moon clutch also from Boden for texture

Complementing the texture of her trousers was a white, linen shirt, which she kept the top few buttons undone and rolled up the sleeve cuffs for a relaxed feel. A pair of tan brown sandals was the final addition, balancing out the wide leg silhouette of her trousers for a streamlined and effortlessly chic warm-weather style.

A post shared by Clodagh McKenna Herbert (@clodagh_mckenna) A photo posted by on

Copy Clodagh McKenna's Spring Style

EXACT MATCH Boden Kensington Linen Trousers £139 at Boden Clodagh's Boden trousers are available in a range of different colourways and patterns, though we'd say that her striped pair are one of the chicest you can go for. Made from 100% linen, they're available in petite, regular and long for the perfect fit. The breathable fabric, and leg lengthening stripe design makes them a great buy. EXACT MATCH Boden Raffia Moon Clutch £69 at Boden The perfect bag to carry for date nights, lunch plans or al fresco dinners in warm weather, Clodagh's raffia clutch bag is effortlessly elevated and will inject any outfit with textural interest. A raffia bag is a summer staple, so it's a spring capsule wardrobe hero you can take out each year and enjoy. It's ideal for packing for a holiday too. M&S Pure Linen Shirt £40 at M&S Simple, lightweight and endlessly versatile, shoppers can't get enough of this pure linen shirt from M&S. Reviews say it 'hangs really nicely' and 'will team well with lots of trousers over the summer.' Beautifully breathable, this linen shirt is a light wear on the warmest days and can be styled instead of a jacket too, for added versatility. Next Green/Ecru Stripe Wide Leg Trousers with Linen £37 at Next With a wide leg and easy-going mid-rise waist, these Next trousers are an affordable alternative to Clodagh's Boden pair. They're made from 25% linen, and shoppers say that 'the material is light for summer but heavy enough to hang well.' Office Selena Interwoven Slide Sandals £37.99 at Office These easy-to-wear slide-on sandals are the perfect pair to have on hand when styling wide-leg trousers this spring and summer. They're sleek, versatile and unobstrusive with their minimal design, which helps to balance out floatier silhouettes. Oliver Bonas Paddie Brown Straw Weave Crossbody Bag Large £65 at Oliver Bonas While we love Clodagh's clutch, this raffia crossbody takes all the textural delight of her style and gives it a more practical, everyday spin with its long strap and generous pouch. Plus, the green details will tie in with her green-striped trousers perfectly.

Linen trousers can really hold their weight in spring capsule wardrobes, with tailored, wide-leg styles like Clodagh’s Boden pair lending themselves to versatile styling. From smart casual outfit ideas and spring-ready office wear looks, they’re just as easily styled for elevated everyday wear, with a pair of your best white trainers and a plain white t-shirt.

Clodagh paired them with an expert hand, complementing their linen fabric with her linen button-up. A lightweight and breathable option that is perfect for warmer weather.

Alongside the linen, the raffia of her clutch bag really stood out. No handbag style says summer quite like it, and the woven texture and natural feel of the fabric add a summer holiday feel to any look. Its neutral tone also worked to complement the brown of her sandals, too, which really helped to pull the entire look together and add a polished, yet effortless, finishing touch.

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