Want to take the heritage trend into spring? Clodagh McKenna just offered this chic update
Her stunning Brora pieces are both on sale today
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As This Morning’s resident chef, it’s not just Clodagh McKenna’s mouth-watering food that has our attention when she appears on the show – her outfits are just as impressive.
Celebrating St Patrick’s Day by making a chocolate Guinness cake for Wednesday's episode, Clodagh wore the Brora organic cotton broderie anglaise blouse and a pair of Brora houndstooth wool trousers, both of which are from her collaboration with the British clothing brand and are also currently on sale.
Her outfit takes autumn's much-loved heritage trend and gives it a spring-ready twist. The delicate V-neckline, feminine Chelsea collar, and dainty Broderie Anglaise details of her blouse added a light and airy touch to her practical wool trousers. Introducing an appropriate pop of green, via a headscarf, also added a lovely burst of colour.Article continues below
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Recreate Clodagh McKenna's Spring Style
EXACT MATCH
Made from 100% cotton for a breathable finish, Clodagh's flattering Broderie Anglaise blouse is a wearable all summer. With its V-neckline, Chelsea collar, and scalloped-edge frill trims, it's easily styled with jeans, tailored trousers and skirts.
EXACT MATCH
These trousers are made from the 'finest' houndstooth wool cloth. With a flattering high waist and a slight flare at the ankle, they're beautifully tailored and can be dressed up or down throughout spring, and again in autumn and winter. Pair with a blouse, t-shirt or blazer.
While the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 are dominated by bright tones, the neutral and white hues in Clodagh’s outfit make for a sophisticated look. The warm, biscuity beiges and browns in the houndstooth pattern of her tailored trousers are so timeless, with a flattering high waist and slight flare at the ankle adding a figure-balancing fit.
By styling the neutral trousers with a crisp white blouse, the whole outfit was brightened and given a fresh, spring-ready feel. A white blouse like Clodagh’s is one of the most versatile pieces you can add to a spring capsule wardrobe, working seamlessly with smart and casual basics, from jeans to floral skirts.
As a finishing touch, Clodagh’s green hair scarf brought in the perfect pop of spring-ready colour to her look, and gave a nod to St. Patrick's Day too. A colourful scarf is a great addition to neutral outfits, and you can experiment with different shades and patterns to mix things up throughout the season.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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