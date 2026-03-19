Want to take the heritage trend into spring? Clodagh McKenna just offered this chic update

As This Morning’s resident chef, it’s not just Clodagh McKenna’s mouth-watering food that has our attention when she appears on the show – her outfits are just as impressive.

Celebrating St Patrick’s Day by making a chocolate Guinness cake for Wednesday's episode, Clodagh wore the Brora organic cotton broderie anglaise blouse and a pair of Brora houndstooth wool trousers, both of which are from her collaboration with the British clothing brand and are also currently on sale.

Her outfit takes autumn's much-loved heritage trend and gives it a spring-ready twist. The delicate V-neckline, feminine Chelsea collar, and dainty Broderie Anglaise details of her blouse added a light and airy touch to her practical wool trousers. Introducing an appropriate pop of green, via a headscarf, also added a lovely burst of colour.

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Recreate Clodagh McKenna's Spring Style

While the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 are dominated by bright tones, the neutral and white hues in Clodagh’s outfit make for a sophisticated look. The warm, biscuity beiges and browns in the houndstooth pattern of her tailored trousers are so timeless, with a flattering high waist and slight flare at the ankle adding a figure-balancing fit.

By styling the neutral trousers with a crisp white blouse, the whole outfit was brightened and given a fresh, spring-ready feel. A white blouse like Clodagh’s is one of the most versatile pieces you can add to a spring capsule wardrobe, working seamlessly with smart and casual basics, from jeans to floral skirts.

As a finishing touch, Clodagh’s green hair scarf brought in the perfect pop of spring-ready colour to her look, and gave a nod to St. Patrick's Day too. A colourful scarf is a great addition to neutral outfits, and you can experiment with different shades and patterns to mix things up throughout the season.

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