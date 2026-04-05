Clodagh McKenna's straight-leg jeans are her 'new faves' for spring and they're a comfy addition to your denim collection

Every time I see Clodagh McKenna in the This Morning kitchen I come away finding myself just as inspired by her outfits as her cooking. Her latest appearance was no exception and I soon went hunting for her jeans. Described by Clodagh on Instagram as her "new faves" from Boden, they look to be the £89 high-waisted, straight-leg jeans.

A great pair of well-fitting jeans is a must-have in anyone's spring capsule wardrobe to go with everything from knitwear to T-shirts. After all, this time of year the weather is unpredictable, and the chef styled her jeans with a bright yellow Ganni jumper.

The lighter wash of her jeans worked well with this bright shade and it has a vintage feel to it. You can also get them in darker washes too and straight-leg cuts tend to feel a little smarter than wide or barrel-leg jeans which are also denim trends for 2026.

A post shared by Clodagh McKenna Herbert (@clodagh_mckenna) A photo posted by on

Shop Clodagh's Outfit

Match Boden High-Rise Straight-Leg Light Vintage Jeans £89 at Boden These look to be the jeans Clodagh McKenna wore on This Morning and they're an easy staple to wear throughout spring. They're high-rise and straight-leg, with a vintage blue wash that would go just as well with pastels as with neutrals. They fall to ankle length and are made from cotton. Boden High-Rise Straight-Leg Mid Vintage Jeans £89 at Boden Light blue jeans aren't for everyone, but thankfully Clodagh's Boden jeans also come in a few other darker washes. This mid-blue colour is classic and would look especially chic as a contrast against a crisp white shirt or blouse. They come in three different lengths too. Mango Mid-Rise Blue Straight-Leg Jeans £35.99 at Mango These affordable light-blue jeans could be styled with a simple T-shirt and trainers or dressed up with suede boots and a blazer. They have a mid-rise waist, belt loops and five handy pockets. They also come in a warm chocolate brown if you love wearing neutral denim.

Shop More of Clodagh's Look

Match Ganni Fair Isle Yellow Intarsia Sweater £380 at MyTheresa Clodagh's sunshine-yellow jumper is made from a cosy yet breathable alpaca and wool-blend. It has a traditional Fair Isle design and will keep you warm on those deceptively chilly spring days. Pair with denim or sleek tailored trousers. Abbott Lyon Statement Link Necklace £59 at Abbott Lyon Crafted from 18k gold-plated stainless steel, this chain necklace is a statement option that will still complement even the simplest of outfits. It has an anti-tarnish protective coating and is water, sweat and heatproof too. FatFace Cotton Rich Yellow Argyle Jumper £59 at M&S Like Fair Isle, Argyle designs have been incredibly popular in recent months and this cotton-rich jumper is a way to wear the trend at this time of year. The combination of the yellow and pale blue feels so seasonal and the trims are ribbed and the shoulders are dropped.

This makes this silhouette very versatile, as you can make them look dressier with heeled boots and a blazer if you want a smart-casual outfit. Otherwise, I'd stick to white trainers and whichever top suits the temperature that day. Filming on This Morning on 31st March, Clodagh McKenna opted for her yellow Fair Isle jumper and loosely tucked it into her jeans.

A perfect tuck all the way round is great when you've got a fitted top as it accentuates your waist and creates a smooth line. With chunkier knitwear or oversized shirts, going for a partial tuck ties in with the relaxed style better and still gives some definition.

With straight-leg jeans you can get away with wearing pretty much any type of top, as they aren't overly loose or fitted. In contrast, something like wide-leg jeans can work with a bulky jumper but because they're already quite slouchy, it can sometimes take a bit more time to style the pieces together if you want to balance proportions.

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Clodagh finished off her outfit with cowboy boots from one of the royals' favourite British brands, Penelope Chilvers, and some glimmering gold jewellery for a touch of glamour. This kind of look is such an easy one to throw on when you're heading out for the day and want to be comfortable and put-together.

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Breathable cotton jeans like hers make a reliable outfit base for spring and Clodagh McKenna knows this better than anyone as she's a huge fan of jeans-focused styling. We've already seen a classic jeans and white shirt look from her this season, as well as several double denim outfits.

When she finds a new design she loves, the chef tends to re-wear them time and time again too. This is definitely the case for her patch pocket Donna Ida jeans and so I wouldn't be surprised if the Boden straight-leg pair she's dubbed her "new faves" get seen a lot over the coming weeks.