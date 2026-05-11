Adjoa Andoh embraces the summer brights trends in a bold tangerine ME+EM two-piece, it's dopamine dressing at its finest

Adjoa Andoh made a zesty splash on the BAFTA red carpet last night, in a gorgeous tangerine co-ord that consisted of an Italian wool tailored blazer and crease-front, wide-leg trousers in the same daring hue.

Although sold separately, Adjoa's orange jacket and trousers created the look of a woman's trouser suit and worked beautifully together. Both pieces are from British clothing brand ME+EM and ensured the actress and theatre director was not to be missed at this year's star-studded event.

The neatly waisted jacket has quite a 60s feel, and features a zip closure, over traditional blazer buttons. With a curved seam detail just under the ribs, the jacket fit snuggly, highlighting the star's silhouette. And in contrast to the form-fitting cut of the jacket, Adjoa's trousers have a wide hem, balancing out the tailored top half beautifully and ensuring that even though she opted for a co-ord over a dress, her look was no less fancy.

Adjoa Andoh embraces tangerine hues at the BAFTAs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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Adjoa Andoh made quite the impact on the BAFTA red carpet thanks to her unmissable outfit. Opting for a dose of dopamine dressing, the star certainly brought a smile to our faces in her tangerine outfit, but it was more than the mood-boosting hue that had us still thinking about her tailored two-piece the day after.

Firstly, it was lovely to see a dress alternative on the red carpet, which was largely a sea of pretty dresses. Ideal for everything from what to wear to the races to Chelsea Flower Show, or some summer nuptials, a bright suit has become something of a seasonal staple for many women, and is just as smart as a pretty frock.

Featuring a sharply tailored, modern silhouette and front zip closure, Adjoa's direction blazer and wide-leg trouser combination felt incredibly directional, and a far cry from the usual blazer and bottoms pairing most associated with this outfit formula.