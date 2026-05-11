Adjoa Andoh embraces the summer brights trends in a bold tangerine ME+EM two-piece, it's dopamine dressing at its finest
This is the surprising bold colour palette that's going to be everywhere this season
Adjoa Andoh made a zesty splash on the BAFTA red carpet last night, in a gorgeous tangerine co-ord that consisted of an Italian wool tailored blazer and crease-front, wide-leg trousers in the same daring hue.
Although sold separately, Adjoa's orange jacket and trousers created the look of a woman's trouser suit and worked beautifully together. Both pieces are from British clothing brand ME+EM and ensured the actress and theatre director was not to be missed at this year's star-studded event.
The neatly waisted jacket has quite a 60s feel, and features a zip closure, over traditional blazer buttons. With a curved seam detail just under the ribs, the jacket fit snuggly, highlighting the star's silhouette. And in contrast to the form-fitting cut of the jacket, Adjoa's trousers have a wide hem, balancing out the tailored top half beautifully and ensuring that even though she opted for a co-ord over a dress, her look was no less fancy.
Adjoa Andoh embraces tangerine hues at the BAFTAs
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This is an absolutely beautifully tailored jacket, and Adjoa showcased just how versatile this chic tangerine piece can be. While it teams brilliantly with a white tee and jeans ensemble, this waist-length design worked really well with coordinating trousers too, for a modern take on a trouser suit that would work from AM to PM and even what to wear to a wedding this summer. The curved seam under the ribcage is a clever illusion, creating an even narrower-looking waistline.
Opting for a wide-leg pair of trousers with leg-lengthening front crease detailing, Adjoa's bright orange trousers paired seamlessly with the jacket. The wide leg was balanced by the shrunken, tailored fit of the blazer; these alternative, cropped tangerine trousers from ME+EM would work equally well with the jacket and give an overall more fitted and neater silhouette that has a slightly more casual feel.
With summer on the horizon, linen fabrics start to come into their own, and this elegant, breathable jacket features a longer line silhouette and relaxed straight fit trousers for an elevated, pared-back feel. The V-neckline draws the eye down for a longer and leaner looking frame, and can be paired with a white tee or a matching camisole. Worth noting, the jacket features two buttons, so you can choose your fit. Either a cross-over or edge-to-edge style, single-breasted design.
Balancing out the longer line of the jacket is this gorgeous pair of linen-rich, straight legged trousers. The burnt orange hue is a gorgeous twist on the zesty bright, and gives it more longevity and wearability, as you could style these out through autumn too. Team with the matching top and jacket, or style with a simple, cashmere or cotton sweater in chocolate brown or cream to stick to that rich, deep colour palette.
If you're looking for an alternative to the best wedding guest dresses of 2026, enter the bold suit. This chic, tailored jacket and blazer are sold separately, so you can get the ideal fit, and there is even a waistcoat, so you can make it a three-piece. This would even work as part of a jeans and blazer outfit if you're looking to add colour to denim looks.
If you're one of the many women converted to the sincerely flattering fit of a wide-leg trouser, then check out these bold beauties. Colourful trousers are set to be a huge hit for the summer season, so you can easily wear these both as part of a suit or separately with a white tee, or light summer sweater for maximum versatility.
Adjoa Andoh made quite the impact on the BAFTA red carpet thanks to her unmissable outfit. Opting for a dose of dopamine dressing, the star certainly brought a smile to our faces in her tangerine outfit, but it was more than the mood-boosting hue that had us still thinking about her tailored two-piece the day after.
Firstly, it was lovely to see a dress alternative on the red carpet, which was largely a sea of pretty dresses. Ideal for everything from what to wear to the races to Chelsea Flower Show, or some summer nuptials, a bright suit has become something of a seasonal staple for many women, and is just as smart as a pretty frock.
Featuring a sharply tailored, modern silhouette and front zip closure, Adjoa's direction blazer and wide-leg trouser combination felt incredibly directional, and a far cry from the usual blazer and bottoms pairing most associated with this outfit formula.
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Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
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