Adjoa Andoh embraces the summer brights trends in a bold tangerine ME+EM two-piece, it's dopamine dressing at its finest

This is the surprising bold colour palette that's going to be everywhere this season

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Adjoa Andoh wearing orange ME+EM co-ord on the BAFTAS 2026 red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Adjoa Andoh made a zesty splash on the BAFTA red carpet last night, in a gorgeous tangerine co-ord that consisted of an Italian wool tailored blazer and crease-front, wide-leg trousers in the same daring hue.

Although sold separately, Adjoa's orange jacket and trousers created the look of a woman's trouser suit and worked beautifully together. Both pieces are from British clothing brand ME+EM and ensured the actress and theatre director was not to be missed at this year's star-studded event.

Adjoa Andoh embraces tangerine hues at the BAFTAs

Adjoa Andoh wearing orange ME+EM co-ord on the BAFTAS 2026 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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Adjoa Andoh made quite the impact on the BAFTA red carpet thanks to her unmissable outfit. Opting for a dose of dopamine dressing, the star certainly brought a smile to our faces in her tangerine outfit, but it was more than the mood-boosting hue that had us still thinking about her tailored two-piece the day after.

Firstly, it was lovely to see a dress alternative on the red carpet, which was largely a sea of pretty dresses. Ideal for everything from what to wear to the races to Chelsea Flower Show, or some summer nuptials, a bright suit has become something of a seasonal staple for many women, and is just as smart as a pretty frock.

Featuring a sharply tailored, modern silhouette and front zip closure, Adjoa's direction blazer and wide-leg trouser combination felt incredibly directional, and a far cry from the usual blazer and bottoms pairing most associated with this outfit formula.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

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