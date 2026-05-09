Tess Daly's silky top and wide-leg trousers give citrus shades a grown-up spin, and it's all down to this zesty high street buy

Zesty shades are a huge look when it comes to spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, and the high street is absolutely filled with zingy orange, sunny lemon and fresh lime tones right now. The juicy hues have been a firm favourite with the fashion set since early spring, and the latest star to try out the fruity aesthetic is Tess Daly.

The presenter shared a snap of her outfit on Instagram last week, which featured a glossy, satin top in a beautiful citrus shade, and Tess gave her tangerine-toned piece a grown-up spin by teaming it with a pair of tailored white trousers and metallic heels. The shiny separates really popped against the star’s crisp bottoms - and the whole look served up some wow-worthy outfit inspiration if you have a swanky dinner or a cocktail party in the diary over the coming weeks.

Tess’ top with its high neck, padded shoulders and draped detailing may look very designer, but it’s actually from Zara - yes, really. The affordable offering is guaranteed to add some fun to your closet for summer, and you can find it along with some other similar styles below.

A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly) A photo posted by on

Shop the Look

Exact Match Zara Satin Top with Bow £25.99 at Zara The subtle padded shoulders and wrap-belt waist add plenty of definition and shape to this silky top that will flatter most body types. Mint Velvet White Pleated Wide Leg Trousers £120 at Mint Velvet A crisp pleat down the front adds a sharp spin to these wide leg trousers and they are available in petite and long lengths too. ASOS Shake Chisel Toe Slingback Mid Heel Shoes £28 at ASOS A pair of shiny heels like these will add a glam footnote to absolutely any colour or print, so they will make a wise addition to any capsule wardrobe.

Shop other orange tops

Mango Asymmetric Satin Blouse £49.99 at Mango This one has a very similar shape and colour to Tess's hero top that will look gorgeous with trousers in a matching shade or your favourite barrel leg jeans. &Other Stories Draped Cowl-Neck Top £47 at &Other Stories Well-placed ruching and a gentle cowl neck add a little more oomph to this otherwise simple top, and it'll look fabulous with a printed A-line skirt. River Island Orange Banded Hem Drape Top £26 at River Island An asymmetric top is great for flashing your shoulder without revealing too much. Add a pair of drop earrings, and you'll be all set.

While orange can feel a little more shouty than other summery tones like red or yellow, Tess proves just how stylish it can be - it's just down to some savvy styling.

You can easily tone down zingy citrus pops with fresh white, warm beige or even rich chocolate brown, as the softer neutrals will balance out the zing for a grown-up feel. If you prefer things a little more bold, try wearing your orange piece with a jumbo floral print, striking stripes or a joyful pop of pink.