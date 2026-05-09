Tess Daly's silky top and wide-leg trousers give citrus shades a grown-up spin, and it's all down to this zesty high street buy
The presenter looked incredible in a bold orange top and trouser combination
Zesty shades are a huge look when it comes to spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, and the high street is absolutely filled with zingy orange, sunny lemon and fresh lime tones right now. The juicy hues have been a firm favourite with the fashion set since early spring, and the latest star to try out the fruity aesthetic is Tess Daly.
The presenter shared a snap of her outfit on Instagram last week, which featured a glossy, satin top in a beautiful citrus shade, and Tess gave her tangerine-toned piece a grown-up spin by teaming it with a pair of tailored white trousers and metallic heels. The shiny separates really popped against the star’s crisp bottoms - and the whole look served up some wow-worthy outfit inspiration if you have a swanky dinner or a cocktail party in the diary over the coming weeks.
Tess’ top with its high neck, padded shoulders and draped detailing may look very designer, but it’s actually from Zara - yes, really. The affordable offering is guaranteed to add some fun to your closet for summer, and you can find it along with some other similar styles below.
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Exact Match
The subtle padded shoulders and wrap-belt waist add plenty of definition and shape to this silky top that will flatter most body types.
A pair of shiny heels like these will add a glam footnote to absolutely any colour or print, so they will make a wise addition to any capsule wardrobe.
Shop other orange tops
This one has a very similar shape and colour to Tess's hero top that will look gorgeous with trousers in a matching shade or your favourite barrel leg jeans.
While orange can feel a little more shouty than other summery tones like red or yellow, Tess proves just how stylish it can be - it's just down to some savvy styling.
You can easily tone down zingy citrus pops with fresh white, warm beige or even rich chocolate brown, as the softer neutrals will balance out the zing for a grown-up feel. If you prefer things a little more bold, try wearing your orange piece with a jumbo floral print, striking stripes or a joyful pop of pink.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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