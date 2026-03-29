Move over butter yellow, Elisabeth Moss' tangerine outfit proves zingy citrus shades are spring's true hero hues

Last spring/summer was dominated by pastels, but as we step into a new season, Elisabeth Moss just made the case for embracing citrus tones, and I'm already sold on her bold outfit idea.

The actress was spotted in New York, wearing a bright tangerine-hued dress and coat combination. The modern silhouette managed to make it feel very polished despite the zesty shade, while ticking off one of spring's biggest fashion colour trends for 2026, and I love that she finished her bold orange set with a pair of chocolate brown heels.

The whole outfit was a winner, so imagine how excited I was to discover it's still available to buy and from one of my favourite British clothing brands, ME+EM? The short swing dress and collared coat will be ideal for a special occasion or to pep up your office attire. Check out my tangerine buys below.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Shop More Orange Pieces

If you've ever wondered "what colour suits me?", then orange probably wasn't at the top of your list, but I promise it's more wearable than you might expect.

For some spring joy, try buddying up your zesty pieces with sunny yellow or pink, or to tone down the tangerine tone, wear it with fresh white or warm neutrals like cream or brown.

If you're worried about whether orange suits you, the main thing you need to think about is keeping it away from your face, so shoes, a bag or a skirt are great ways to inject the citrus colourway into your wardrobe.