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Move over butter yellow, Elisabeth Moss' tangerine outfit proves zingy citrus shades are spring's true hero hues

The actress wowed in a zesty set from one of our favourite British brands

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(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Last spring/summer was dominated by pastels, but as we step into a new season, Elisabeth Moss just made the case for embracing citrus tones, and I'm already sold on her bold outfit idea.

The actress was spotted in New York, wearing a bright tangerine-hued dress and coat combination. The modern silhouette managed to make it feel very polished despite the zesty shade, while ticking off one of spring's biggest fashion colour trends for 2026, and I love that she finished her bold orange set with a pair of chocolate brown heels.

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ELISABETH MOSS WEARING AN ORANGE OUTFIT BY ME+EM

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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If you've ever wondered "what colour suits me?", then orange probably wasn't at the top of your list, but I promise it's more wearable than you might expect.

For some spring joy, try buddying up your zesty pieces with sunny yellow or pink, or to tone down the tangerine tone, wear it with fresh white or warm neutrals like cream or brown.

If you're worried about whether orange suits you, the main thing you need to think about is keeping it away from your face, so shoes, a bag or a skirt are great ways to inject the citrus colourway into your wardrobe.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

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