After a smash-hit first season and a record breaking Christmas special, the eagerly anticipated Amandaland season 2 has arrived.

From May 6, viewers can enjoy six all-new episodes following Lucy Punch's Amanda as she continues to build her Senuous brand and her life in the definitely-not-Chiswick South Harlesden - or SoHa darling, as Amanda would put it.

Airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, season 2 finds Amanda hankering after a bigger house to recapture some of her old Motherland status.

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Felicity (Joanna Lumley) is back for some more cutting one-liners, and Amanda is still very much ignoring the chemistry she has with Neighbour Mal (Samuel Anderson.)

And of course, the lovely but long-suffering Anne (Philippa Dunne) remains ever-present in Amanda's life as the pair cope with teenagers and the chaos that comes with them.

Are you excited for all of this but unsure about how to watch the show? Don't worry, you can tune into Amandaland from anywhere in the world.

Amandaland S2 Trail 🎬 - BBC - YouTube Watch On

How to watch Amandaland series 2 in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch Amandaland season 2, as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch the episodes when they begin airing on May 6.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for an iPlayer on demand account.

How to watch Amandaland season 2 from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Amandaland season 2 starts airing, but don't want to wait a moment to see the amazing cast bring their comedy brilliance, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy all six episodes available, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the show, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.

They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

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If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.

Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.

With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Amandaland season 2 on BBC iPlayer.

Call The Midwife former favourite Pam Ferris is joining the cast for season 2, and Lucy Punch has said that working with the legendary actress is the highlight of the show for her.

"I got to work with so many incredibly funny actors, I loved my scenes with Pam Ferris, she’s brilliant," Lucy says.

Meanwhile Philippa Dunne has a huge amount of respect for her character, Anne. Talking about Anne during a Q&A with the cast, Philippa says, "She does far more with her life than I do!"

The actress says, adding, "She's spinning so many plates successfully that I have a lot of admiration for her."

She continues, "I would encourage her to always stand up for herself when she needs to, but she's already shown us before that she can do that."