How to watch Amandaland season 2 from anywhere - stream the brilliant comedy online

The long-awaited second series is finally here, and nobody has to miss out on catching up with Amanda's life in SoHa

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Felicity (JOANNA LUMLEY), Amanda (LUCY PUNCH), Mal (SAMUEL ANDERSON) and Anne (PHILIPPA DUNNE) in Amandaland season 2
(Image credit: BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery)

After a smash-hit first season and a record breaking Christmas special, the eagerly anticipated Amandaland season 2 has arrived.

From May 6, viewers can enjoy six all-new episodes following Lucy Punch's Amanda as she continues to build her Senuous brand and her life in the definitely-not-Chiswick South Harlesden - or SoHa darling, as Amanda would put it.

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Amandaland S2 Trail 🎬 - BBC - YouTube Amandaland S2 Trail 🎬 - BBC - YouTube
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How to watch Amandaland series 2 in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch Amandaland season 2, as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch the episodes when they begin airing on May 6.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for an iPlayer on demand account.

How to watch Amandaland season 2 from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Amandaland season 2 starts airing, but don't want to wait a moment to see the amazing cast bring their comedy brilliance, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy all six episodes available, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the show, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.

They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."

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Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

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If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Call The Midwife former favourite Pam Ferris is joining the cast for season 2, and Lucy Punch has said that working with the legendary actress is the highlight of the show for her.

"I got to work with so many incredibly funny actors, I loved my scenes with Pam Ferris, she’s brilliant," Lucy says.

Meanwhile Philippa Dunne has a huge amount of respect for her character, Anne. Talking about Anne during a Q&A with the cast, Philippa says, "She does far more with her life than I do!"

The actress says, adding, "She's spinning so many plates successfully that I have a lot of admiration for her."

She continues, "I would encourage her to always stand up for herself when she needs to, but she's already shown us before that she can do that."

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

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