Channel 5 has become one of the top go-to destinations for gripping and unmissable drama. From The Hardacres and Under Suspicion: Kate McCann, to Number One Fan, there's definitely something for everyone.

The channel's latest offering, The Fortune, is no different. Starting on June 2 at 9pm, the four-part show is packed with stars including Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark,) Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter) and Stephen Tompkinson (DCI Banks.)

Eleanor Tomlinson is Amanda Blakefield, a woman who is happily married to husband Jimmy (Matthew Lewis) and mum to their young son Luke (James Younger.)

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Amanda's life is turned upside down when she's left a huge sum of money by a man she has neither met nor heard of before. Her world descends into being unrecognisable as the inheritance sees her become embroiled in the world of The Worrall Family who are bound by secrets.

Full of twists and turns, the drama forces Amanda and others to question what happens when their past isn't what they think it is... If this sounds like it's for you, there's no need to miss out on The Fortune, as you can tune in from anywhere in the world.

The Fortune | Trailer | Channel 5 - YouTube Watch On

How to watch The Fortune in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very straightforward to watch The Fortune. The series will begin airing on Channel 5 on Tuesday, June 2 at 9pm.

The remaining episodes will air in the same time slot on Wednesday, June 3, Tuesday, June 9, and Wednesday, June 10.

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All episodes will be made available on the channel's catch-up service, 5, as soon as they've finished airing.

5 is free to use, and you just need to create an account to catch up with The Fortune and the rest of the excellent shows the streamer has to offer.

(Image credit: Channel 5)

How to watch The Fortune from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when The Fortune airs but don't want to wait a single moment to tune into the twisty drama, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy each of the episodes on 5 with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN. A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.

They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

(Image credit: Future)

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: