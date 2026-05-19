Adolescence writer Jack Thorne has written his first ever love story for TV, and it's available to watch on Channel 4 from May 19.

Falling stars Keeley Hawes as devoted nun Anna, and Paapa Essiedu as David, a priest with a complicated past. The chemistry between the pair is electric, right from their first encounter in Anna's convent.

The unlikely couple are 'married' to god, and over six beautifully shot episodes, are forced to confront their relationship with the vows they took and the lives they thought they wanted, when they fall in love.

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The show is the ultimate tale of forbidden love, and there's no need to miss out on watching it, as viewers can tune in from anywhere in the world.

Falling Starring Keeley Hawes And Paapa Essiedu | Official Trailer | 4TheDrama - YouTube Watch On

How to watch Falling in the UK

If you're in the UK and have a TV license, you can watch Falling on Channel 4, where it airs from May 19 at 9pm. All episodes will be made available to view at once after episode 1 has aired, through Channel 4’s free on-demand service.

The free on-demand service contains ads and if you'd like to go ad-free, you can pay to upgrade to Channel 4 Plus. As well as ad-free streaming, you also get select early access with this upgrade. A subscription costs £3.99 a month or £39.99 a year after a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Falling from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Falling airs but don't want to wait a single moment to see the forbidden love story play out, there's no need to worry.

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You can still enjoy each of the episodes on Channel 4, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN. A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.

They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

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If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.

Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.

With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Falling on Channel 4 for free.

Speaking about her character, Anna, Keeley Hawes says, "She's not expecting to fall in love! When we meet her, she's very content."

"She has spent more of her life in the convent than out of it, so she doesn't know anything else. She has a great relationship with the nuns there and with the abbess (Niamh Cusack) – they are her family."

The actress continues, "She is married to God so she’s already in a relationship, as is David. It's a lifetime commitment with no thoughts of leaving - neither of them is expecting this. That’s why it's so heartbreaking and difficult: they've given themselves to God in every way, so it's a real tussle."