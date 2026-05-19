Cat Deeley's high street ballet flats were a chic alternative to trainers for the Chelsea Flower Show
She swapped florals for neutrals
Anyone who's been lucky enough to attend the RHS Chelsea Flower Show will know that flat shoes are a must. There's so much to see, you'll have walked thousands of steps before you know it!
A lot of people stick to dresses and trainers when deciding what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show, but Cat Deeley's suede skirt and ballet flats combination particularly caught our attention on Monday.
She paired the camel-coloured Hetta Leather Ballet Flats from Dune London with a biscuit-coloured mini skirt, a cream knit and a matching longline coat, adding a raffia clutch bag from Dune to complete the look.
I love the mix of textures in this outfit, and the fact that the host of This Morning opted for pared-back minimalism rather than statement florals. It's a colour palette that suits anyone, and each piece would make an excellent addition to your spring capsule wardrobe, since it would work with everything else you own.
Copy Cat's look
Exact match
These premium leather ballet flats will form a chic footnote to any outfit, from summer wedding guest dresses to barrel leg jeans. I wear my woven Dune ballet flats all the time, because they're just so easy to slip on and go. I'm between sizes, and my recommendation would be to size down if you are too.
Exact match
There's a reason raffia always comes back around at this time of year. Can you think of a single colour or outfit this neutral little clutch wouldn't work with? It's a cracking investment, and it's the ideal size for all your essentials. Don't forget to take a mini umbrella if you are heading to Chelsea!
You'll no doubt know British clothing brand Rixo for their incredible printed dresses, but are you aware they make the most amazing suede coats and skirts too? The metal detailing on the pockets of this one looks very designer.
Cat's flats tick the high vamp ballet shoes trend, and one Dune shopper called them "Very high quality, buttery soft leather. Great cut too!"
They're also available in pretty pastel shades of blue, green and pink to help you master the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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