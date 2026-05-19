Cat Deeley's high street ballet flats were a chic alternative to trainers for the Chelsea Flower Show

Anyone who's been lucky enough to attend the RHS Chelsea Flower Show will know that flat shoes are a must. There's so much to see, you'll have walked thousands of steps before you know it!

A lot of people stick to dresses and trainers when deciding what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show, but Cat Deeley's suede skirt and ballet flats combination particularly caught our attention on Monday.

She paired the camel-coloured Hetta Leather Ballet Flats from Dune London with a biscuit-coloured mini skirt, a cream knit and a matching longline coat, adding a raffia clutch bag from Dune to complete the look.

I love the mix of textures in this outfit, and the fact that the host of This Morning opted for pared-back minimalism rather than statement florals. It's a colour palette that suits anyone, and each piece would make an excellent addition to your spring capsule wardrobe, since it would work with everything else you own.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Copy Cat's look

Cat's flats tick the high vamp ballet shoes trend, and one Dune shopper called them "Very high quality, buttery soft leather. Great cut too!"

They're also available in pretty pastel shades of blue, green and pink to help you master the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026.

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