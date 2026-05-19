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Cat Deeley's high street ballet flats were a chic alternative to trainers for the Chelsea Flower Show

She swapped florals for neutrals

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Cat Deeley attends the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 at The Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 18, 2026 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Anyone who's been lucky enough to attend the RHS Chelsea Flower Show will know that flat shoes are a must. There's so much to see, you'll have walked thousands of steps before you know it!

A lot of people stick to dresses and trainers when deciding what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show, but Cat Deeley's suede skirt and ballet flats combination particularly caught our attention on Monday.

Cat Deeley attends the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 at The Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 18, 2026 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Copy Cat's look

Cat's flats tick the high vamp ballet shoes trend, and one Dune shopper called them "Very high quality, buttery soft leather. Great cut too!"

They're also available in pretty pastel shades of blue, green and pink to help you master the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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