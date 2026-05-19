Out of all Meghan Markle's behind-the-scenes wedding photos it's this quiet moment with Harry that made me stop scrolling

The Duchess of Sussex has gone all out for her and Prince Harry's 8th wedding anniversary and shared two posts on Instagram featuring never-before-seen snaps. Taken by the brilliant photographer Chris Allerton, there's so much emotion captured in the pictures, but there's one photo of the Sussexes in St George's Chapel that caught my eye.

It's the second snapshot in the "daytime" post and shows Prince Harry pointing at the flowers in Meghan's bouquet as she beams down at it. It's easy to miss the significance of this moment and it's tricky to make out the exact flower he's gesturing to.

However, the bouquet was something he was personally involved in and it paid tribute to his late mother. At the time of Harry and Meghan's wedding Kensington Palace confirmed that he "handpicked several flowers" from their "private garden".

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

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These were added to the bouquet designed by Philippa Craddock. The statement also announced that the spring blooms "include Forget-Me-Nots which were Diana, Princess of Wales' favourite flower" and "the couple specifically chose them".

Although blue Forget-Me-Nots are most common, the flowers also come in white and these ones fitted in beautifully with the rest of Meghan's all-white bouquet. Other flowers in the arrangement were sweet peas, jasmine, lily of the valley, astrantia and astilbe, as well as the traditional sprig of myrtle that royal brides have had since Queen Victoria's reign.

It's possible that any of these were the blooms Harry picked in their garden, though I wouldn't be surprised if he wanted to pick Forget-Me-Nots because of how sentimental they are to him. This would also make sense that they're grown there because of Diana's connection to Kensington Palace, her former home.

(Image credit: Photo by Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Perhaps it was these flowers that Harry was specifically pointing to in the Chris Allerton picture shared by Meghan, as the others are pretty but don't necessarily have that emotional pull to them. This quiet moment at St George's Chapel would also have been an opportunity for the groom to properly look at the finished bouquet in all its glory.

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The Forget-Me-Nots weren't the only way Princess Diana was included in the wedding day. Meghan's engagement ring features diamonds from her collection and for the evening reception, the Duchess of Sussex wore one of her late mother-in-law's rings.

The emerald-cut aquamarine ring is stunning and Meghan's gone on to wear it several times since her wedding day, including in December 2022 for the Ripple of Hope Gala.

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It's clear how much thought went into the smallest details at the Sussexes' wedding and we got to see so many other special moments in Meghan's posts too, including the couple kissing on the dance floor at the reception and boogieing up a storm.

Their first dance was to Land of a Thousand Dances and in their Harry & Meghan Netflix series the Duchess described it as a "whirlwind".

"I just really wanted the music to be fun. Even our first dance," Meghan said, adding, "It was like a whirlwind, it was so great."