Deborah Meaden offers an elegant twist on trending red, in a chic jacket and dress duo by ME+EM

Bold and bright, even amongst the beautiful blooms of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026, Deborah Meaden looked summer-ready in a smart red two-piece. Snapped alongside Monty Don and Gaby Roslin at The Boodles Garden, designed by Catherine MacDonald of Landform Consultants, the Dragon's Den star was perfectly attired for the occasion.

In a short-sleeved red jacket with bold black buttons by British clothing brand favourite ME+EM, the well-proportioned design was a great choice for lengthening Deborah's frame and highlighting her waist. Despite the less-than-sunny weather, Deborah braved the cold for style and teamed her utilitarian-inspired jacket with a matching A-line red dress, also by ME+EM, and it's the surprisingly versatile duo that I'd challenge you not to wear on repeat.

Of course, like Deborah, you can wear the pair together for a very elegant look that would see you through a host of summer occasions, from race days to weddings. The trending red hue keeps the look contemporary, while the cut ensures it's a very flattering design. You can also separate the co-ord out, wearing the dress with several different jackets or cardigans, as well as alone on a sunny day. One of the most stylish spring jackets to wear with jeans, you could get equal amounts of wear from the short-sleeved cover-up, too.

Deborah Meaden poses for a picture with Monty Don and Gaby Roslin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Deborah Meaden get the look

Exact match ME+EM Box Crop Jacket £295 at ME+EM The box crop jacket is a great extra layer for spring and summer. Treat it like a cardigan and slip it over the matching dress, a t-shirt and jeans combination, or over a black dress to highlight the black button detailing. It offers added arm coverage without too much extra warmth, making it a great choice for British summertime. Exact match ME+EM Fit + Flare Maxi Dress £325 at ME+EM UK The beautiful square neckline on this dress, with high waistline gives it an almost regency-like appeal that's extremely flattering on all body types. The higher waistline helps to elongate your lower half, while the A-line silhouette balances out fuller busts and broader shoulders. You could swap the jacket for a short cotton cardigan for a softer finish. Sam Edelman Sam Edelman Alie Leather Ballerina Pumps, Black £140 at John Lewis Red and leopard print is an excellent combination. Both the bold colour and the animal print have neutral-like qualities to the extent that they pair easily with most other colours. Deborah's leopard print ballet pump is a fun choice with her bold red outfit and keeps it cool and contemporary, as well ensuring comfort for her feet. Hobbs Nessie Jacket £189 at Hobbs With a similar utilitarian feel, this tomato red jacket taps into the trend nicely. While Hobbs pairs its iteration with a tailored skirt, you could easily slip this jacket over a black or white shirt dress, as well as other neutral colourways for a bolder finish to any look. Next Bright Red Occasion Cinched Waist Maxi Dress £79 at next.co.uk With a similar, regency-inspired aesthetic, this next dress as a cinched waist and a maxi length hem for an occasion-ready dress that is sure to see those compliments roll in. As with Deborah's design, you can team this with a denim or leather jacket or a simple cardigan too. Next Leopard Forever Comfort® Almond Toe Ballet Flats £28 at next.co.uk Unfussy and timeless, although there is much talk about the ballet bump being replaced by the jazz shoe, the truth is ballet pumps are a staple in our summer capsule wardrobes and very little, even the biggest runway shows, will convince us to part with this comfy design.

If you're wondering what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show, it's not as complicated as saying what to wear to a wedding, and it doesn't have a rigid list of rules as what to wear to Ascot, but generally speaking, people dress up for the annual event.

Floral dresses are a pretty common choice for obvious reasons, but I love that Deborah Meaden leaned into the brightness and love of colour of the event in a really contemporary way. Fire engine red is one of the biggest fashion colour trends of 2026, and I'd say Deborah's chic jacket and dress co-ord ticks this box with ease.

Of course, the joy of a co-ord is its versatility, and this duo certainly can be worn together and separately to maximise your cost per wear. Try teaming your short boxy jacket with wide-leg jeans, as the cropped shape will balance wider hemlines beautifully. Equally, pair your red dress with a host of different jackets, depending on your mood, it can be styled with everything from leather and denim to a tailored blazer. Likewise, try layering it over a full-sleeved, sheer shirt for a contemporary, statement finish.