Deborah Meaden offers an elegant twist on trending red, in a chic jacket and dress duo by ME+EM

Her outfit for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show was the definition of an investment purchase

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Deborah Meaden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Bold and bright, even amongst the beautiful blooms of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026, Deborah Meaden looked summer-ready in a smart red two-piece. Snapped alongside Monty Don and Gaby Roslin at The Boodles Garden, designed by Catherine MacDonald of Landform Consultants, the Dragon's Den star was perfectly attired for the occasion.

In a short-sleeved red jacket with bold black buttons by British clothing brand favourite ME+EM, the well-proportioned design was a great choice for lengthening Deborah's frame and highlighting her waist. Despite the less-than-sunny weather, Deborah braved the cold for style and teamed her utilitarian-inspired jacket with a matching A-line red dress, also by ME+EM, and it's the surprisingly versatile duo that I'd challenge you not to wear on repeat.

Deborah Meaden poses for a picture with Monty Don and Gaby Roslin

Monty Don, Deborah Meaden and Gaby Roslin attend The Boodles Garden designed by Catherine MacDonald of Landform Consultants at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 on May 18, 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Deborah Meaden get the look

If you're wondering what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show, it's not as complicated as saying what to wear to a wedding, and it doesn't have a rigid list of rules as what to wear to Ascot, but generally speaking, people dress up for the annual event.

Floral dresses are a pretty common choice for obvious reasons, but I love that Deborah Meaden leaned into the brightness and love of colour of the event in a really contemporary way. Fire engine red is one of the biggest fashion colour trends of 2026, and I'd say Deborah's chic jacket and dress co-ord ticks this box with ease.

Of course, the joy of a co-ord is its versatility, and this duo certainly can be worn together and separately to maximise your cost per wear. Try teaming your short boxy jacket with wide-leg jeans, as the cropped shape will balance wider hemlines beautifully. Equally, pair your red dress with a host of different jackets, depending on your mood, it can be styled with everything from leather and denim to a tailored blazer. Likewise, try layering it over a full-sleeved, sheer shirt for a contemporary, statement finish.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

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