Fearne Cotton's bold co-ord for the King's Trust Celebration is the chic alternative to dresses for occasionwear this season
The presenter opted for a quirky two-piece in a trending colourway for the star-studded event
While it might've been an unseasonably chilly May day, Fearne Cotton brought the heat to the red carpet for the King's Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Royal Albert Hall in London with a bold red outfit.
The presenter and author added her signature quirky touch to the eye-catching head-to-toe red outfit with an asymmetric top by Taller Marmo. Red is one of the key colour trends for spring/summer 2026 so take inspiration from Fearne's stylish look, and there's a shade of crimson to suit every skin tone. If - like Fearne - you're blonde or fair, a bright tomato red is extremely flattering as its orange base will add warmth to your skin.
Those with darker or olive skin tones can experiment with dark shades too, such as crimson or scarlet. However, if head-to-toe colour is too much, try adding a pop of red to your spring capsule wardrobe. The key is to keep the rest of your outfit fairly neutral to maximise the bold shade. Dip a toe in the trend with a pair of red ballet pumps or colourful trainers - worn with a pair of barrel leg jeans, this dash of colour will instantly elevate every smart casual outfit idea.
Go boldly into summer
While many of us associate the red carpet with gorgeous colour block gowns such as those seen at The TV BAFTAs, we love how Fearne Cotton's recreated the same head-to-toe feel with cool separates. The presenter added a stylish retro twist to her outfit by swapping straight leg trousers for a pair of vintage-inspired flared trousers from Taller Marmo, which in turn complement the fringed detailing of her top. If your'e wondering how to style wide leg trousers, adding a pair of heels underneath is a great way to create a leg lengthening illusion, like Fearne has done here.
Fearne is known for her love of vintage clothing and this outfit makes a nod to the Seventies as well as the spring/summer trends 2026 of Crayola brights.
Shop the look
EXACT MATCH
Asymmetric necklines are a great way to add instant glamour to the most pared back of outfits. An interesting neckline draws the eye up, creating a facial focal point.
EXACT MATCH
Find your groove with a pair of flared trousers this summer - Fearne's pair from Taller Marmo feature a clever leg lengthening seam, which draws the eye down.
Swap classic black court shoes for a pair of red heeled slingbacks this summer and you won't regret it - this pair will add a pop of colour to every outfit.
With a cool cape-like detail that covers one arm, this asymmetric top from ASOS will definitely turn heads, even when worn with your most comfortable jeans.
Mango already make some of the best women's trouser suits, so snap up a pair of their tailored trousers in this cheery colour for a bold summer outfit idea.
As well as the bold brights, the trend for asymmetric necklines is making a return for the summer. Whether you're looking for a new date night outfit idea or want something statement to wear with your favourite jeans and a blazer, this unique neckline is one of our top picks of stylish tops to wear with jeans.
When it comes to accessorising your outfit, take another tip from Fearne's styling - less is definitely more. Avoid adding a necklace to your look so that the cool neckline of your top can be the main attraction, particularly if it's a high-necked style.
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Instead, swap to a chunky bangle or a pair of statement earrings that will draw the eye upwards, creating a focal point around your decolletage and face. If you're looking for affordable jewellery to add to your outfit, check out Zara, Mango and Missoma for statement styles that won't break the bank.
This simple styling hack will update your outfit for a look that's truly on fire in the fashion stakes.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
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