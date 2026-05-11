Fearne Cotton's bold co-ord for the King's Trust Celebration is the chic alternative to dresses for occasionwear this season

While it might've been an unseasonably chilly May day, Fearne Cotton brought the heat to the red carpet for the King's Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Royal Albert Hall in London with a bold red outfit.

The presenter and author added her signature quirky touch to the eye-catching head-to-toe red outfit with an asymmetric top by Taller Marmo. Red is one of the key colour trends for spring/summer 2026 so take inspiration from Fearne's stylish look, and there's a shade of crimson to suit every skin tone. If - like Fearne - you're blonde or fair, a bright tomato red is extremely flattering as its orange base will add warmth to your skin.

Those with darker or olive skin tones can experiment with dark shades too, such as crimson or scarlet. However, if head-to-toe colour is too much, try adding a pop of red to your spring capsule wardrobe. The key is to keep the rest of your outfit fairly neutral to maximise the bold shade. Dip a toe in the trend with a pair of red ballet pumps or colourful trainers - worn with a pair of barrel leg jeans, this dash of colour will instantly elevate every smart casual outfit idea.

Go boldly into summer

While many of us associate the red carpet with gorgeous colour block gowns such as those seen at The TV BAFTAs, we love how Fearne Cotton's recreated the same head-to-toe feel with cool separates. The presenter added a stylish retro twist to her outfit by swapping straight leg trousers for a pair of vintage-inspired flared trousers from Taller Marmo, which in turn complement the fringed detailing of her top. If your'e wondering how to style wide leg trousers, adding a pair of heels underneath is a great way to create a leg lengthening illusion, like Fearne has done here.

Fearne is known for her love of vintage clothing and this outfit makes a nod to the Seventies as well as the spring/summer trends 2026 of Crayola brights.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

As well as the bold brights, the trend for asymmetric necklines is making a return for the summer. Whether you're looking for a new date night outfit idea or want something statement to wear with your favourite jeans and a blazer, this unique neckline is one of our top picks of stylish tops to wear with jeans.

When it comes to accessorising your outfit, take another tip from Fearne's styling - less is definitely more. Avoid adding a necklace to your look so that the cool neckline of your top can be the main attraction, particularly if it's a high-necked style.

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Instead, swap to a chunky bangle or a pair of statement earrings that will draw the eye upwards, creating a focal point around your decolletage and face. If you're looking for affordable jewellery to add to your outfit, check out Zara, Mango and Missoma for statement styles that won't break the bank.

This simple styling hack will update your outfit for a look that's truly on fire in the fashion stakes.