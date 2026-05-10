Green was the colour of the night at the BAFTA TV Awards - and you'll never believe where Emilia Fox's Atonement-inspired gown is from

As soon as we saw Emilia Fox arriving at the 2026 TV BAFTA Awards today, we completely fell in love with her sumptuous green gown. Doesn't the colour look stunning against the red carpet?

The Silent Witness star chose a fluid floor-length gown with a halterneck shape and a flattering belted detailing at the waist. It's a relatively simple shape that fits exquisitely and allows the colour to be the star of the show.

The emerald green shade really reminds me of the iconic gown that Keira Knightley wore in the film Atonement. And whilst it exudes luxury, you might be surprised to learn it's not made by a super high-end designer label - it's actually from one of our favourite British clothing brands, ME+EM. It's the £550 Draped Evening Dress, and you'll have to be quick to click if you have a black tie event coming up, since there are only a couple of sizes left in stock. I predict a sell out by the end of the night!

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Exact match ME+EM Draped Evening Dress £550 at ME+EM This is the exact dress Emilia's wearing, and she styled it beautifully, picking up the metallic belt buckle with a chic little clutch bag, and adding minimal jewellery. IT's made from a premium Japanese fabric that looks like silk, and the buckled belt creates a beautiful silhouette.

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Celia Imrie chose a similar shade of green for the BAFTA TV Awards, so Emilia was certainly in good company. But if green isn't your colour, this ME+EM dress is also available in classic black, and it's currently 30% off. The maxi skirt has a split in the side, so it's comfy and easy to walk in, plus the shirred neckline is a really sophisticated design detail.

It's not every day you can buy a dress you see on the red carpet, and whilst £550 is a big investment, Emilia's is a dress that won't date, so it can be your go-to event dress for years to come.

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