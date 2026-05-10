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Green was the colour of the night at the BAFTA TV Awards - and you'll never believe where Emilia Fox's Atonement-inspired gown is from

She wore a halterneck emerald number with a flattering belted detail

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Emilia Fox attends the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards with P&amp;O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London
(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)
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As soon as we saw Emilia Fox arriving at the 2026 TV BAFTA Awards today, we completely fell in love with her sumptuous green gown. Doesn't the colour look stunning against the red carpet?

The Silent Witness star chose a fluid floor-length gown with a halterneck shape and a flattering belted detailing at the waist. It's a relatively simple shape that fits exquisitely and allows the colour to be the star of the show.

The emerald green shade really reminds me of the iconic gown that Keira Knightley wore in the film Atonement. And whilst it exudes luxury, you might be surprised to learn it's not made by a super high-end designer label - it's actually from one of our favourite British clothing brands, ME+EM. It's the £550 Draped Evening Dress, and you'll have to be quick to click if you have a black tie event coming up, since there are only a couple of sizes left in stock. I predict a sell out by the end of the night!

Emilia Fox attends the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards with P&amp;amp;O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Shop more green dresses

Celia Imrie chose a similar shade of green for the BAFTA TV Awards, so Emilia was certainly in good company. But if green isn't your colour, this ME+EM dress is also available in classic black, and it's currently 30% off. The maxi skirt has a split in the side, so it's comfy and easy to walk in, plus the shirred neckline is a really sophisticated design detail.

It's not every day you can buy a dress you see on the red carpet, and whilst £550 is a big investment, Emilia's is a dress that won't date, so it can be your go-to event dress for years to come.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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