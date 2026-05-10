How to watch the BATFAs 2026 from anywhere - stream the awards ceremony online

The BAFTAs 2026 are just hours away, starting at 7pm on Sunday 10 May – here's how to make sure you don't miss a moment of the award ceremony.

One of the biggest nights in British television, this year's awards are hosted by comedian Greg Davies at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, and will see a plethora of stars attend and take the stage as they celebrate the shows that have got everyone talking in the last 12 months.

This includes nominations for iconic TV moments brought to us by dramas like Adolescence, comedies like Amandaland, and reality TV gold from The Celebrity Traitors. Although the ceremony is taking place in the UK, fans from across the world will be able to tune in and keep up to date with the glitz and the glamour of the show. Here's how to watch the BAFTAs from anywhere in the world...

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How to watch the BAFTAs 2026 in the UK

For those in the UK - provided you have a valid TV licence - it's easy to tune in to the BAFTA TV Awards as they're broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm on Sunday, 10 May.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for an iPlayer on demand account.

The ceremony lasts two hours, finishing at 9pm for those watching as it airs.

As well as seeing the biggest names in television collect their awards, there will be performances from the likes of The Celebrity Traitors star Cat Burns and Dame Mary Berry will receive the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship.

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How to watch the BAFTAs from anywhere in the world

Not going to be near your usual TV set up for this year's BAFTAs? Not to worry, you can still stay glued to the glamour and the goings on with a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the broadcast, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.

They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

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If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: