Diane Morgan can do no wrong. From bringing us hilarious but toe-curling moments as Philomena Cunk to being her deadpan best as the perpetual mouth chewing Mandy, she's an absolute comedy genius.

Let's not forget she was one of the best contestants ever to appear on Last One Laughing. Now, the comic legend has a new series out, and Ann Droid is going to be just as unmissable as everything else Diane has done.

Airing on BBC One and iPlayer from July 17, Diane stars as an artificially intelligent humanoid robot named Linda in the 6-part series. Set somewhere in the near future, Linda is assigned to care for elderly widow Sue (Sue Johnston.)

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Second hand and slightly dysfunctional, Linda 'cares' for Sue with hilarious results. This is definitely one not to be missed - and you don't have to, as we share how to tune in from anywhere in the world.

First Look: Ann Droid - BBC - YouTube Watch On

How to watch Ann Droid in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch Ann Droid, as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch the episodes when they begin airing on July 17 at 9.30pm.

You can either watch the episodes weekly when they air, or all at once if you prefer - all six episodes will be made available to view at the same time on BBC iPlayer on demand from July 17.

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BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for an iPlayer on demand account.

(Image credit: BBC/Boffola Pictures/Gary Moyes)

How to watch Ann Droid from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Ann Droid starts airing, but don't want to wait a single moment to see Diane Morgan turn her hand to playing a hapless robot, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy all six episodes available, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.