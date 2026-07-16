Cat Deeley's pretty pink floral blouse from Boden and white jeans is the chicest formula for summer evenings out

Cat Deeley never disappoints when it comes to smart-casual outfit ideas, and today she has shown us again the power of a pretty floral blouse whilst on This Morning. Paired with white jeans, her elegant blouse is perfect for warm-weather evenings out.

With a few more clouds in the sky than last week, you might be reaching for your jeans for the first time in a while. And if you're searching for ways to elevate your white jeans outfits, Cat has the perfect pretty top, and it's from one of the best British clothing brands, Boden.

She wears the Isabel Sleeveless Silk Top with ruffled shoulders and a blooming design. She tucks it into white straight-leg jeans from Madewell, creating a flattering silhouette. A tan belt from Sezane defines her waist, and she finishes the look with brown heeled sandals from Stuart Weitzman.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)