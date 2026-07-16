Mark your calendars – we've got the inside intel on when the 2026 Harrods beauty advent calendars are coming

Wait, hear us out! We might be in the height of summer, but if you want to get your hands on some of the most sought after advent calendars (ahem, like the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendars), you'll want to start thinking about it now.

We know we're still 5 months out from Christmas, essentially only halfway through the year, but we're actually right around the corner from the best beauty advent calendar pre-orders opening up – and let us tell you, they sell out fast. More specifically, Harrods' advent calendars are among the first to hit the market every year and they're also the first to sell out every year.

Fortunately, we've been given a first look at the luxury department store's trio of beauty advent calendars returning for 2026. From their price tags, number of full-size products and when we can expect them to go on sale, we've got everything you need to know.

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Take a first look at the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendars 2026

The Harrods advent calendars gain traction every year without fail, and rightfully so. These curated calendar edits are jam-packed with an assortment of top shelf, luxury beauty buys from a collection of high-end brands.

While they might boast investment-worthy price tags, they do include an impressive number of full-sized formulas, meaning you're getting more bang for your buck. From a general beauty offering to a hair and body option, and of course the sell-out fragrance buy, here's the rundown of each 2026 calendar...