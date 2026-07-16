Jo Elvin reveals the Uniqlo summer pieces she's loving - from "the best trousers on earth" to a must-have breathable dress
We met up with fashion expert Jo Elvin, who revealed her Uniqlo favourites
If you're looking for fresh new outfit inspiration, you're in luck. Our woman&home team headed to Uniqlo's showroom with fashion and style expert Jo Elvin, where she revealed her favourite wardrobe pieces just in time for a summer capsule wardrobe refresh.
With a focus on delivering high-quality basics made from either natural or technical fabrics, their collections are full of wardrobe gems that make the foundation of the chicest outfits. Jo reveals, “If you told me that the only place I could shop for the rest of my life was Uniqlo, I’d be fine”.
From "the best trousers on earth" that Jo recommends to all of her friends, to the lightweight summer dresses made from Uniqlo's breathable fabric, these are the pieces worth adding to your current rotation. Take a look below for a round-up of her favourites.
One of the best summer dresses on the high street, this design combines style with a relaxed, streamlined silhouette. It's made from Uniqlo's signature AIRism fabric, making it lightweight and breathable. Our woman&home Fashion Eccomerce Editor Caroline Parr also recommends this dress.