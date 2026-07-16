Jo Elvin reveals the Uniqlo summer pieces she's loving - from "the best trousers on earth" to a must-have breathable dress

If you're looking for fresh new outfit inspiration, you're in luck. Our woman&home team headed to Uniqlo's showroom with fashion and style expert Jo Elvin, where she revealed her favourite wardrobe pieces just in time for a summer capsule wardrobe refresh.

With a focus on delivering high-quality basics made from either natural or technical fabrics, their collections are full of wardrobe gems that make the foundation of the chicest outfits. Jo reveals, “If you told me that the only place I could shop for the rest of my life was Uniqlo, I’d be fine”.

From "the best trousers on earth" that Jo recommends to all of her friends, to the lightweight summer dresses made from Uniqlo's breathable fabric, these are the pieces worth adding to your current rotation. Take a look below for a round-up of her favourites.

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