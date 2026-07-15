'If a home could talk, this one would have a million stories' – Dame Helen Mirren gives fans a sneak peek inside her elegant Hollywood home

Dame Helen Mirren’s Hollywood home has appeared on the market for approx. £8.9M ($12M), and it’s allowed us a sneak peek inside to admire her timeless taste.

When it comes to a clean, curated aesthetic, it can be surprisingly hard to strike the right balance between minimalist and character. Fortunately, Helen’s gorgeous compound offers a look at honouring the bones of a historic home with a timeless look without giving the feeling of an unloved, unlived show home.

Set across 6.5 private acres in the prestigious Hollywood Hills, one of the first things to note is how Dame Helen has kept the home feeling open and inviting, not closed off or secluded. It's a home 'filled with decades of history, character, and soul' that tells its own beautiful story.

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A look inside Dame Helen Mirren's Hollywood home

The backdrop of neutral off-white walls and wooden surfaces is beautifully accented by a colour palette of rich greens, deep browns, and brooding black, which adds depth without overpowering the home's original Hollywood Hills character.

For that added touch of glamour, the house is styled with deep silk rugs that help to soften the expansive rooms, making them feel both luxurious yet suitably homely and lived in.