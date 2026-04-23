Cat Deeley gives fans an energetic house tour – complete with a very unexpected climbing wall

We're used to seeing Cat Deeley on the set of This Morning looking suitably styled and presenter-ready to address the nation. But in a recent video shared on her social media account, we get to see her more relaxed, playful side as she gives an exclusive behind-the-scenes house tour.

Jumping on a hugely popular social media trend, the TV presenter posted a video entitled 'BTS but make it chaotic #housetour'. In the short clip, fans are given a glimpse of Cat's life behind the cameras, where at one point she is seen scaling an indoor climbing wall – not your average household staple.

It's safe to say this house is not an everyday property; it's a joyful house filled with personality and quirky touches – where we all now want to live.

Behind-the-scenes: Cat Deeley's house tour

Cat begins the tour in a luxurious bathroom with trailing plants falling down the side of a walk-in stone shower enclosure to give it a spa-like. There are even waffle robes hanging beside the shower to enhance the spa feel.

Next, she glides through the master bedroom, where you catch a glimpse of the broody dark colour scheme, ideal for creating a relaxing sleep environment. The dark colour scheme continues as we move into the kitchen, where we see many of the latest kitchen trends on display – from the charcoal streamlined cabinets to the social seating area.

Matching artwork By Duncan Weston Bunt the Rabbit . Painted by Petro £150 at By Duncan Weston This hand painted artwork is spray paint on 300gsm cartridge paper. As an original edition piece of artwork it comes signed by the artist. Similar style Dunelm Petal Adjustable Pendant Light £55 at Dunelm Crafted with hessian-style fabric shades this adjustable petal pendant is very similar in style to the one in the stunning green loving room from Cat's house tour. Choose your colour Hurstbourne Forge Metal Letters From £7.99 at Etsy These sign letters are a cool way to replicate the LOL wall decor letters on the staircase. They are available in all initials in a range of sizes and colours, so you can make your artwork feel bespoke.

During the tour, Cat stands on the staircase mimicking bunny ears beside a contemporary original edition artwork of a cartoon-style rabbit.

The artwork in question is Bunt the Rabbit, painted by Petro, which instantly adds a splash of sunshine yellow to an all-white hallway. Adjacent to the artwork are large yellow letters spelling 'LOL', which add to the bold accents that bring the space to life.

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And of course, nothing is more fun than a house with a climbing wall. Cat is seen using the footholds and grips to show how to scale the wall, which incidentally she makes look easy – even shimmering while doing so.

(Image credit: Future)

Set to the soundtrack House Tour by Sabrina Carpenter, this video is pure, playful enjoyment. No wonder her fans are so happy to be invited behind the scenes. "Oh what a fun home", writes one, "Nice pad 🔥❤️", and "Love the house ❤️", others exclaim.