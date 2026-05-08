Cat Deeley walked us through her weekly self-tanning routine, step-by-step – and it's so easy to do at home

While you might assume that Cat Deeley relies on frequent spray tans to achieve her television-ready golden glow, the This Morning presenter actually has a precise weekly at-home self-tanning routine – and she's told us her exact step-by-step regime.

Yes, much to our surprise, Cat Deeley reaches for two of the best self-tans to unlock her seamless, professional-looking bronzed glow. What's more, you can find them on the shelves of your nearest drugstore, and they both boast a price tag of less than £10.

In a recent sit-down interview with the presenter, woman&home not only uncovered Cat Deeley's favourite self-tan buys, but also got a sneak peek into the prep and application tools she relies on too.

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Cat Deeley's at-home self-tanning routine from head-to-toe

In a recent interview with Cat Deeley, woman&home Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim was lucky enough to gather the insider intel into the presenter's tried, tested and trusted tips to unlocking an effortless bronzed complexion – including her favourite two affordable self-tan formulas.

Cat's favourite self-tan St Moriz Advanced Pro Formula Express Tan Foaming Water £8.79 at Boots.com RRP: £10.99 Beginning to develop after just one hour, St Moriz Shade Control Express Tanning Mousse boasts a moisturising formula that delivers a natural-looking tan. Forget mess and streaky finishes, the formula dries down fast without transferring or going patchy, yet continues to develop throughout the day. The outcome? An enviable, long-lasting golden glow. Cat's self-tan for her back St. Moriz Face & Body Tanning Mist £8.69 at Amazon UK RRP: £9.06 This easy-to-apply St.Moriz mist is the answer to a radiant, and natural-looking tan, with a quick dry-down time that ensures an even, streak-free finish. Its lightweight, hydrating formula is infused with nourishing ingredients designed to keep skin soft and smooth. Not to mention, whether you're a newbie or an experienced self-tanner, this mist allows you to build up your tan gradually for a truly customisable glow.

When quizzed on the secret to her consistent, natural-looking glow, Cat Deeley revealed: “It’s not expensive." In fact, Deeley's routine begins with prepping her skin, she notes: "First of all, I use a dry body brush, I get all the bits that look dry, so feet, ankles, knees, elbows, really concentrate on wrists [and] back of hands. Then I get a really thick body lotion or hand cream, put [it] on my feet, all those areas that I've just said."

When the body care prep is complete, Cat then focuses her attention of applying her fake tan, she says: "I've got a brush, like a body brush that used to be for a tan. It almost looks like a ginormous shaving brush – wow, I sound so glamorous right now, but I'm just telling the truth. So then you do that, and I use St. Moritz, the mousse."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kate Green / Stringer)

As for how she tackles the relatable issue of applying fake tan onto her back by herself, Deeley states: "Then I use the spritz on my back. I take a flannel, hold one corner like this, one corner like that – I'm like Baloo from the jungle book." To avoid any fake tan mistakes, such as orange hands, Cat has a handy tip to complete her routine: "Then I take the same flannel and go wipe away all the areas, the knuckles, the knees, all those. Just wipe, done."

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If you're wondering how often this ritual takes place, the presenter reveals: "Once a week and I have to do it when the boys are out the house because otherwise I forget a step and it all goes horribly wrong."



In fact, just like many of us, she too has experienced common fake tanning mishaps: "I've done exactly the same thing that everybody else has, I've had those weird lines here, weird ones there, not got my back enough. All of those things!" Deeley jokes.

Complete Cat's self-tanning routine

Aside from the self-tan formulas, the presenter also shared some clever tool recommendations to aid a seamless tan application. While Deeley might not have revealed the exact brands behind the buys she uses, we've put together a list of our top picks.