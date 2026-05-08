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Cat Deeley walked us through her weekly self-tanning routine, step-by-step – and it's so easy to do at home

We asked, Deeley delivered: including two under-£10 products she always uses

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Picture of Cat Deeley smiling with curled long golden blonde hair and wearing a black and white polka dot halterneck dress
(Image credit: Getty Images / John Phillips / Stringer)
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While you might assume that Cat Deeley relies on frequent spray tans to achieve her television-ready golden glow, the This Morning presenter actually has a precise weekly at-home self-tanning routine – and she's told us her exact step-by-step regime.

Yes, much to our surprise, Cat Deeley reaches for two of the best self-tans to unlock her seamless, professional-looking bronzed glow. What's more, you can find them on the shelves of your nearest drugstore, and they both boast a price tag of less than £10.

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Cat Deeley's at-home self-tanning routine from head-to-toe

In a recent interview with Cat Deeley, woman&home Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim was lucky enough to gather the insider intel into the presenter's tried, tested and trusted tips to unlocking an effortless bronzed complexion – including her favourite two affordable self-tan formulas.

When quizzed on the secret to her consistent, natural-looking glow, Cat Deeley revealed: “It’s not expensive." In fact, Deeley's routine begins with prepping her skin, she notes: "First of all, I use a dry body brush, I get all the bits that look dry, so feet, ankles, knees, elbows, really concentrate on wrists [and] back of hands. Then I get a really thick body lotion or hand cream, put [it] on my feet, all those areas that I've just said."

When the body care prep is complete, Cat then focuses her attention of applying her fake tan, she says: "I've got a brush, like a body brush that used to be for a tan. It almost looks like a ginormous shaving brush – wow, I sound so glamorous right now, but I'm just telling the truth. So then you do that, and I use St. Moritz, the mousse."

Image of Cat Deeley smiling with golden blonde curly long hair and wearing a cream striped blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kate Green / Stringer)

As for how she tackles the relatable issue of applying fake tan onto her back by herself, Deeley states: "Then I use the spritz on my back. I take a flannel, hold one corner like this, one corner like that – I'm like Baloo from the jungle book." To avoid any fake tan mistakes, such as orange hands, Cat has a handy tip to complete her routine: "Then I take the same flannel and go wipe away all the areas, the knuckles, the knees, all those. Just wipe, done."

If you're wondering how often this ritual takes place, the presenter reveals: "Once a week and I have to do it when the boys are out the house because otherwise I forget a step and it all goes horribly wrong."

In fact, just like many of us, she too has experienced common fake tanning mishaps: "I've done exactly the same thing that everybody else has, I've had those weird lines here, weird ones there, not got my back enough. All of those things!" Deeley jokes.

Complete Cat's self-tanning routine

Aside from the self-tan formulas, the presenter also shared some clever tool recommendations to aid a seamless tan application. While Deeley might not have revealed the exact brands behind the buys she uses, we've put together a list of our top picks.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

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