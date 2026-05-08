Cat Deeley walked us through her weekly self-tanning routine, step-by-step – and it's so easy to do at home
We asked, Deeley delivered: including two under-£10 products she always uses
While you might assume that Cat Deeley relies on frequent spray tans to achieve her television-ready golden glow, the This Morning presenter actually has a precise weekly at-home self-tanning routine – and she's told us her exact step-by-step regime.
Yes, much to our surprise, Cat Deeley reaches for two of the best self-tans to unlock her seamless, professional-looking bronzed glow. What's more, you can find them on the shelves of your nearest drugstore, and they both boast a price tag of less than £10.
In a recent sit-down interview with the presenter, woman&home not only uncovered Cat Deeley's favourite self-tan buys, but also got a sneak peek into the prep and application tools she relies on too.
Cat Deeley's at-home self-tanning routine from head-to-toe
In a recent interview with Cat Deeley, woman&home Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim was lucky enough to gather the insider intel into the presenter's tried, tested and trusted tips to unlocking an effortless bronzed complexion – including her favourite two affordable self-tan formulas.
Cat's favourite self-tan
RRP: £10.99
Beginning to develop after just one hour, St Moriz Shade Control Express Tanning Mousse boasts a moisturising formula that delivers a natural-looking tan. Forget mess and streaky finishes, the formula dries down fast without transferring or going patchy, yet continues to develop throughout the day. The outcome? An enviable, long-lasting golden glow.
Cat's self-tan for her back
RRP: £9.06
This easy-to-apply St.Moriz mist is the answer to a radiant, and natural-looking tan, with a quick dry-down time that ensures an even, streak-free finish. Its lightweight, hydrating formula is infused with nourishing ingredients designed to keep skin soft and smooth. Not to mention, whether you're a newbie or an experienced self-tanner, this mist allows you to build up your tan gradually for a truly customisable glow.
When quizzed on the secret to her consistent, natural-looking glow, Cat Deeley revealed: “It’s not expensive." In fact, Deeley's routine begins with prepping her skin, she notes: "First of all, I use a dry body brush, I get all the bits that look dry, so feet, ankles, knees, elbows, really concentrate on wrists [and] back of hands. Then I get a really thick body lotion or hand cream, put [it] on my feet, all those areas that I've just said."
When the body care prep is complete, Cat then focuses her attention of applying her fake tan, she says: "I've got a brush, like a body brush that used to be for a tan. It almost looks like a ginormous shaving brush – wow, I sound so glamorous right now, but I'm just telling the truth. So then you do that, and I use St. Moritz, the mousse."
As for how she tackles the relatable issue of applying fake tan onto her back by herself, Deeley states: "Then I use the spritz on my back. I take a flannel, hold one corner like this, one corner like that – I'm like Baloo from the jungle book." To avoid any fake tan mistakes, such as orange hands, Cat has a handy tip to complete her routine: "Then I take the same flannel and go wipe away all the areas, the knuckles, the knees, all those. Just wipe, done."
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If you're wondering how often this ritual takes place, the presenter reveals: "Once a week and I have to do it when the boys are out the house because otherwise I forget a step and it all goes horribly wrong."
In fact, just like many of us, she too has experienced common fake tanning mishaps: "I've done exactly the same thing that everybody else has, I've had those weird lines here, weird ones there, not got my back enough. All of those things!" Deeley jokes.
Complete Cat's self-tanning routine
Aside from the self-tan formulas, the presenter also shared some clever tool recommendations to aid a seamless tan application. While Deeley might not have revealed the exact brands behind the buys she uses, we've put together a list of our top picks.
RRP: £8.32
Many of us have been there, twisting and turning into nearly impossible positions attempting to fake tan our back. Well, those days will be a distant memory with this Self-Tan Back Applicator from Skin and Tan. Simply apply your self-tan product in the centre of this elongated double-sided fake tan mitt and apply to your back using the two side handles.
RRP: £12.99
Instead of opting for your usual tanning mitt, Bondi Sands' Body Brush is designed to achieve a more even tanning application. Whether buffing in a lotion or mousse, this easy-to-use, ergonomically-shaped tool boasts a curved head that moulds to the contours of the body. Plus, you can wave goodbye to orange hands, too!
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
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