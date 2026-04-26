Cat Deeley's pedicure proves this 'unexpected' colour will work with every item in your spring wardrobe
Forgo spring pastels for this fruity hue…
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Pastel polishes will always be a popular choice come spring. From lilac and lemon nails to dainty pastel French tips, a more muted mani-pedi is undeniably chic.
But if you’re in the mood to switch things up, there are less predictable options worth considering, too. Case in point: TV presenter Cat Deeley, who recently flashed a cherry red pedicure on the This Morning sofa.
Set against a butter yellow tailored suit one day and a pink floaty dress the next, the statement shade instantly caught our attention. It plays into the ‘unexpected red theory’ – where a pop of red pulls everything together, adding contrast to spring pastels. More than that, it’s a reminder that a classic crimson pedicure never really goes out of style, working just as well now as it does at any other time of year.Article continues below
Why Cat Deeley’s cherry red pedicure works so well with spring pastels
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A red nail will never go out of style; it’s a timeless shade that works all year round. And while it’s often reserved for the festive season, it feels just as relevant for spring. In a recent #catscloset post on Instagram, Deeley shared a week of on-screen looks – but it was her perfectly painted red toenails that stood out. Paired with her spring-ready wardrobe, the pop of colour adds an edge and makes every look feel cooler.
If you’re tempted to try it yourself, the trick is finding the right hue for you. Reds can vary more than you might expect, and choosing the right one for your skin tone can make all the difference. Cooler, blue-based reds tend to suit cooler undertones, while orange-leaning shades (like tulip nails) complement warmer skin. If you’re unsure where you sit, a true cherry red (like Deeley’s) is often the most flattering and versatile option.
Preparation is equally important as the colour itself. Start by shaping nails into a short square or soft squoval – both tend to work best on toes. Gently buff the nail surface to smooth any ridges and take the time to tidy cuticles. When applying your colour, build it up in thin, even layers for the cleanest finish, and always seal with a high-shine top coat.
Finally, don’t skip cuticle oil once your polish has fully dried. As well as hydrating the nail bed, it gives you that glossy, just-left-the-salon finish.
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Emma Stoddart is a freelance beauty journalist and self-confessed skincare aficionado with over five years’ industry experience. Emma has worked for some of the UK’s top women’s titles including Net-A-Porter, Stylist and Grazia. Her experience spans online and print as well as producing editorial shoots with some of the industry’s biggest artists, including Val Garland. Asides from working with them behind the scenes, she’s also had the chance to interview the likes of Patrick Ta, Pat McGrath, and Sam McKnight for all their insider tips and tricks.
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