The car commute facial that takes zero extra time (and actually works)

If you reserve your facial sculpting and lymphatic drainage routines for your best skincare devices at home, you might be missing a trick - at least according to facialist and skincare expert Michaella Bolder, founder of wellness platform The Bolder Movement.

With an Instagram post titled 'Don't judge me at traffic lights', the beauty expert has revealed that she takes her facial lifting routine on the move, by doing specific targetted exercises all while she's behind the wheel.

A post shared by Michaella Bolder (@michaellabolder) A photo posted by on

"If you ever pull up next to me at traffic lights and catch me pulling strange faces…just know I’m probably fitting in a few facial exercises (and pelvic floor)," she writes. "When life is busy, I’ve learnt to stop waiting for the perfect moment and start making the most of the time I already have. The school run, sitting in traffic, waiting to collect the kids - every exercise counts."

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"No extra time needed. No fancy tools. Just a few intentional movements that can make a real difference over time," she adds. Here's how to make the most of your morning drive, like Bolder...

5 moves for a lifted, sculpted face that you can do while you're driving

"These 5 simple facial tightening moves will help to release neck tension, awaken tired muscles, encourage circulation and support a more lifted and defined appearance," writes Bolder in her Instagram post.

1. For tighter skin around the eye area: "This face stretch and clench is toning the Zygomaticus and Obicularis Occuli. Both muscles that are responsible for a strong, open eye area and keeping the upper face taught. (3 x 20 pulls)".

"This face stretch and clench is toning the Zygomaticus and Obicularis Occuli. Both muscles that are responsible for a strong, open eye area and keeping the upper face taught. (3 x 20 pulls)". 2. For a straighter posture: "The chin tuck is a game changer to loosen a tight neck and back immediately and begin to soften tension that hides around your neck joint. This move will also help to straighten up your posture. (3 x 20 tucks)".

"The chin tuck is a game changer to loosen a tight neck and back immediately and begin to soften tension that hides around your neck joint. This move will also help to straighten up your posture. (3 x 20 tucks)". 3. For a longer neck: "Side stretches to help loosen and elongate the neck, keep them slow. (1 x 10 each side)".

"Side stretches to help loosen and elongate the neck, keep them slow. (1 x 10 each side)". 4. For a double chin: "Lower jaw stretch is working to tone the platsyma, aka the double chin! Tightening up your lips, lock your tongue on the roof of the mouth and draw forwards and upwards slightly. (3 x 10 pulls)".

"Lower jaw stretch is working to tone the platsyma, aka the double chin! Tightening up your lips, lock your tongue on the roof of the mouth and draw forwards and upwards slightly. (3 x 10 pulls)". 5. For general posture health and neck tension: "Finally pressing your tongue firmly on the roof of your mouth and pulsing, using the feeling of almost swallowing to tighten the tongue up and then letting it go. (Repeat 30 times)".

Do facial exercises actually work?

The short answer is: yes, with consistency. The muscles in our face, just like the muscles in our body, respond to targeted movement. Over time, regularly working the facial muscles can help to improve tone and definition, while targeted massage strokes boost circulation and lymphatic drainage - which goes a long way towards that bright, sculpted look we're all chasing.

The neck, in particular, tends to be one of the first places we notice the signs of ageing, and one of the most overlooked in our routines. Incorporating neck releases alongside facial toning moves means you're addressing the full picture, rather than just the face in isolation.

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The beauty of Bolder's approach is that it removes the biggest barrier most of us face: time. No extra slot in the diary needed. No waiting until you have 20 minutes free (spoiler: you won't). Just a red traffic light and a little intention.

How often should you do them?

The good news is you don't need to overhaul your life to see results. Consistency is the key here - even a couple of minutes a day, done regularly, adds up over time. Think of it less like an occasional treat and more like brushing your teeth: a small, repeatable habit that quietly does its job.

If you want to go deeper, Bolder's platform, The Bolder Movement, is packed with over 30 guided facial massage tutorials, step-by-step technique videos, monthly live masterclasses and new content added every month. But start here, at the traffic lights, and see how you feel about the new practice.