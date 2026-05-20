Suranne Jones reveals her early morning Doctor Foster skincare routine - and it's so easy she does it in the car
The actress's clever on-the-go regime is packed with cult devices and treatments that deliver serious results
If you've ever wondered how Suranne Jones manages to look so effortlessly glowing on screen, her latest Instagram post may have just solved the mystery. The Doctor Foster star has shared a glimpse into her early morning skincare routine, as she films the third season of the hit show. And the most impressive part? She does pretty much the whole thing in the car on the way to set.
Rather than a lengthy bathroom ritual, Jones has streamlined her pre-filming prep into a brilliantly efficient on-the-go regime that relies on a handful of our best skincare devices and treatments. It's the kind of multitasking approach that feels both aspirational and completely achievable, and it's already got us rethinking our own morning commute.
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Suranne Jones' early morning on-the-go skincare routine
Jones uses a combination of skincare devices and topical treatments to create her bright, refreshed and sculpted look for filming.
One of the best red light therapy devices around that is loved by celebs and beauty experts across the globe, this cold laser device aims to stimulate collagen production and smoothe the complexion, for professional-looking results in just a few minutes.
111SKIN makes some of the best face masks on the beauty market, and this staple looks like a firm favourite in Suranne Jones's early morning car routine. It delivers an intensive hit of both hydration and brightening actives in just minutes, for an effortless way to refresh and brighten the skin.
The star starts off with the 111SKIN face mask for an easy way to deliver an intensive hit of hydration and brightening actives. She then removes the bottom half of the mask and goes in with the cult LYMA Laser, an at-home cold laser device beloved by beauty experts for its ability to stimulate collagen production and smoothe the complexion with regular use. Jones pairs this with the Ziip Halo, a microcurrent device that uses electrical currents to tone and lift the facial muscles.
After then applying a mix of skincare products, which, according to the star's tags on the post includes some favourites from Trinny London, she finishes off her routine with the 111SKIN Cryo De-puffing Eye Mask and another go on the the LYMA Laser.
We love the easy, multitasking idea behind the star's on-the-go routine, and we might even take Trinny Woodall's tip, as she commented to "put an LED mask on top of that as you do it", adding "it's a miracle!!".
An LED mask layered on top of a sheet mask is the kind of maximalist efficiency we can absolutely get behind.
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Aleesha is Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.
She has years of eCommerce experience, previously working as Deputy Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages, after a long stint as Shopping Writer for woman&home. In the past, she has contributed to a number of women's lifestyle publications, including Women's Health and Stylist, and has earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London and an AOP awards nomination for her past work on woman&home's news team.
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