Suranne Jones reveals her early morning Doctor Foster skincare routine - and it's so easy she does it in the car

If you've ever wondered how Suranne Jones manages to look so effortlessly glowing on screen, her latest Instagram post may have just solved the mystery. The Doctor Foster star has shared a glimpse into her early morning skincare routine, as she films the third season of the hit show. And the most impressive part? She does pretty much the whole thing in the car on the way to set.

Rather than a lengthy bathroom ritual, Jones has streamlined her pre-filming prep into a brilliantly efficient on-the-go regime that relies on a handful of our best skincare devices and treatments. It's the kind of multitasking approach that feels both aspirational and completely achievable, and it's already got us rethinking our own morning commute.

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Suranne Jones' early morning on-the-go skincare routine

Jones uses a combination of skincare devices and topical treatments to create her bright, refreshed and sculpted look for filming.

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LYMA LYMA Laser Starter Kit £1,999 at Healf One of the best red light therapy devices around that is loved by celebs and beauty experts across the globe, this cold laser device aims to stimulate collagen production and smoothe the complexion, for professional-looking results in just a few minutes. Ziip Beauty Ziip Halo 2.0 £379.99 at ZIIP Beauty UK Jones fits this nifty little device into her commute skincare routine. The sleek microcurrent tool tones and lifts facial muscles for a sculpted, camera-ready complexion - a great multitasking tool for anyone who wants their morning commute to do double duty. 111SKIN 111SKIN Cryo De-Puffing Energy Mask Box (pack of 5) £100 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK 111SKIN makes some of the best face masks on the beauty market, and this staple looks like a firm favourite in Suranne Jones's early morning car routine. It delivers an intensive hit of both hydration and brightening actives in just minutes, for an effortless way to refresh and brighten the skin.

The star starts off with the 111SKIN face mask for an easy way to deliver an intensive hit of hydration and brightening actives. She then removes the bottom half of the mask and goes in with the cult LYMA Laser, an at-home cold laser device beloved by beauty experts for its ability to stimulate collagen production and smoothe the complexion with regular use. Jones pairs this with the Ziip Halo, a microcurrent device that uses electrical currents to tone and lift the facial muscles.

After then applying a mix of skincare products, which, according to the star's tags on the post includes some favourites from Trinny London, she finishes off her routine with the 111SKIN Cryo De-puffing Eye Mask and another go on the the LYMA Laser.

We love the easy, multitasking idea behind the star's on-the-go routine, and we might even take Trinny Woodall's tip, as she commented to "put an LED mask on top of that as you do it", adding "it's a miracle!!".

An LED mask layered on top of a sheet mask is the kind of maximalist efficiency we can absolutely get behind.