Kate Garraway breaks silence on relationship with Liam Halligan: 'It's lovely. I don't want to jinx it!'

At this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, it’s not just the flowers that are in full bloom - Kate Garraway officially confirmed she’s in a blossoming new romance while attending the event.

It’s long been rumoured that Kate had struck up a connection with economist Liam Halligan, and the Good Morning Britain host was photographed cosying up to him before his charity bike ride recently.

But now she has spoken out about it for the first time, confirming that it’s been "lovely" striking up the new romance, and though they haven’t had time for a "proper date", she’s so excited she doesn’t want to "jinx it".

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(Image credit: X @LiamHalligan)

Kate told the Mirror, "It is lovely. We basically haven’t really had time for a proper date! I don’t want to jinx it! I don’t want to say anything because I will jinx it! I will jinx it."

She added, "We all love an Irishman, don’t we?"

Born and raised in London to an Irish family, Liam is an economic journalist who has written a column for The Telegraph since 2003, and he presents their Planet Normal podcast.

In the past few months, Liam was the only one of the pair to publicly hint at their rumoured romance, telling Talk TV, "I’ve known Kate for years and we’ve recently become close. We laugh a lot and really enjoy each other’s company."

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(Image credit: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Killik & Co)

For Kate, the new romance is a bright spot after a tough few years. It comes a little over two years after losing her husband, Derek Draper, following his Covid battle that left him with severe complications.

But, as Kate explained, she’s also dealing with the relatable stress of taking care of elderly and ill parents. She shared, “My mum and dad have not been very well so I’ve been really consumed by that. It’s been tricky and I’ve just been doing that this weekend.

“My dad was supposed to be with me actually [at Chelsea] but he’s not well enough. I’m very lucky to have both of them and I know it’s normal [part of ageing].”

When asked if she and Liam had plans to set up some "proper dates," she joked that Liam has been hoping for the same. “He says to me, 'Now we're in the papers, is there a chance we can actually have some dates?’”

Touchingly, Kate seemed to be flattered in the interest in her love life, saying, "It’s lovely. And it’s lovely to have you all caring!”