Hannah Waddingham stayed single for eight years after her long-term relationship with Gianluca Cugnetto came to an end, sharing that she wasn't "mentally or emotionally" ready for dating until recently.

The actress, who shares 11-year-old daughter Kitty with her former partner, decided to focus on herself and being a mother before "sticking my head above the parapet" and returning to the dating scene.

In conversation with Women's Health, Hannah doesn't give too much away about her latest love interest, but does share that he is "really, really lovely."

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"It's taken me eight years," she says of feeling ready for another relationship, adding, "I didn't really have the space mentally or emotionally for that, I've hunkered down and focused on my girl and me."

Hannah continues, "I'm ready to stick my head above the parapet a bit more, and it's really, really lovely, my relationship, but the best thing about it is being happy and strong in myself."

The only other piece of information the star was willing to reveal about her new partner is that they disagree on how bacon should be cooked.

Hannah prefers it to be "annihilated", sharing, "If it's not crisped to death, it's going back." Her partner "puts his head in his hands" at this way of eating it, asking the actress, "How many conversations can you have about bacon that shatters on the floor if you drop it?"

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(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

While focusing on herself and finding the right time for a new relationship, Hannah has also been going through menopause - and it's a subject she doesn't want "brushed under the carpet."

"Sure as life, sure as death, there's menopause," she says, adding, "there has to be in order for us extraordinary female beings to bring life into the world."

The actress continues, "So I don't know why people brush it all under the carpet. It feels like one of those issues that women have been conditioned to feel embarrassed about."

The subject is one the star "genuinely doesn't comprehend the shame of," herself revealing she knew she needed menopause support when her mood started "dipping" and she experienced "brain fog."

"That's not me," she says, adding, "I was managing to do very little that was productive. I'm a glass-half-full kind of gal and I could feel that dipping."

"There's no-one that's going to thank you for ignoring those symptoms and the only person that's going to suffer is you," she says candidly.

Hannah now uses a combination of HRT and holistic therapies to help with symptoms. Her advice for anyone experiencing menopause difficulties is also well worth hearing.

"If you can, squirrel away enough money so that if there's a problem you can deal with it - just as you might if you have a problem with your muscle or your mind."

She concludes, "But don't stand on the periphery doing very little, get stuck in."