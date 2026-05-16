Monty Don reveals the heartfelt reason you'll never see this 'sacred' area of his garden on TV

There's so much wisdom and inspiration to be found from our favourite celebrity gardeners' outdoor spaces, and Monty Don's work is no exception to that. It was, however, refreshing and surprising to find out that the Gardeners' World presenter doesn't let us see all of his garden.

Whether you're looking to start vegetable gardening for beginners or simply need help with your essential gardening jobs for summer, professional gardeners are a godsend for tips and tricks. No one more than Monty Don himself, who has often provided much-needed guidance on everything gardening, all whilst sharing his own plot on his Instagram and beyond.

However, speaking to Jo Whiley on the RHS's podcast Roots, Monty revealed that there is a part of his garden that remains sacred to him and shall never be seen online or on TV.

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Monty's book The Gardening Book: Monty Don £23.83 at Amazon Want more gardening wisdom straight from the man himself? Monty Don's gardening book is chock full of tips and tricks to get your outside space looking its best with successful blooms. With advice for potting strawberries, caring for succulents and feeding birds, you'll be a master green thumb in no time.

We can often get a little too nosy or expectant when it comes to seeing celebrities' homes, and whilst most are happy to share peeks into their spaces, it's understandable when they keep some spots private.

“Once you’re on television enough, the only place in the world you’re ever private is at home or at friends’ houses,” starts Monty, in conversation with Jo.

If you're a fan of Monty, or BBC's Gardeners' World, or just about anything to do with gardening, you've probably seen quite a bit of his garden, and of course, his adorable dog Ned. However, when asked if there is any space that's sacred and not seen by the public, Monty reveals that yes, there is.

"There’s an area in the front of the house, which we call rather grandly, the walled garden, although it’s only walled on two sides, and there’s a courtyard and, in fact, the front entrance. We never film or photograph there," he says.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wanting to keep your outdoor space private is no unusual thing; we've all looked into cheap ways to block our neighbours' view at some point. So it's an understandable decision from Monty and one he has a rather wholesome, heartfelt reason for sticking to.

"When we first started filming here, we did use it, and it didn’t work. You’ve got to have, you’ve got to have somewhere where normal life can be lived. And normal life is messy, and noisy and sort of random, you know, you suddenly decide you want to go and lie out, or the grandchildren turn up or anybody or anything," he explains.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"When my children were growing up, there was a paddling pool, there was a trampoline, and you know what sort of stuff and still that goes on," adds Monty.

So, where we might make use of the best privacy plants to keep our gardens out of view, the celebrity gardener rightly enforces a no-cameras policy. And we're all for it!

Want to take your garden privacy a step further whilst sticking to common garden etiquette rules? Installing a fence in your garden can provide that much-needed peace whilst keeping any nosy neighbours away.