Do you talk to your plants? An expert recommends this, along with 3 other garden activities, to instantly boost your mood

To kick off Mental Health Awareness Week and celebrate the height of planting season, it's time to get outside and get busy in the garden.

Sorting your garden out may not always seem like a great way to boost your mood; however, the act of gardening is particularly powerful in lowering stress, anxiety, depression and even your blood pressure. It'll also help you transform your garden on a budget and improve the appearance of your outdoor space.

And there's no excuse if you don't have a big, thriving plot; balcony gardening and planting for north-facing gardens are just as effective and rewarding. With that in mind, here are some gardening activities you can busy yourself with this week to find a little peace and relaxation.

Simple mood-boosting garden activities

Although there are several gardening jobs to get done in May, it's a good idea not to see these tasks as inconvenient chores and instead as an opportunity to get outside, moving your body and stilling your mind.

With so many mental and physical benefits to be reaped from gardening, these expert-recommended activities will have your mood boosted in no time.

1. Talking to plants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you're starting vegetable gardening for beginners or trying the rewilding garden trend, you probably haven't thought to try talking to your plants.

"Talking about how we feel, communicating with other living beings and being kind with words is important for human health. So you might think it sounds odd, but there’s no reason why talking with your plants can’t have many of the benefits that talking gives," starts expert gardener Morris Hankinson, Managing Director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

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"Being around plants can be a calming activity and overall reduce stress and anxiety, so spending some time chatting with your plants could lower your stress levels."

"Some researchers believe that as you talk and release carbon dioxide, this stimulates growth in the plants since they absorb it, plus plants do respond to vibrations, so the sound waves from speech may go towards helping the plants' health overall," he adds.

It may sound silly, but getting things off your chest without worrying about what someone may think or say can be a helpful de-stressing tool. Luckily, plants don't talk back, but they are fantastic listeners.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Horticulture expert Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

2. Sowing and planting

There are lots of plants to prune in May, and several species you can start sowing and planting out into your garden too. And completing these tasks can be great for your mental well-being.

"Gardening is known to improve wellbeing, from the act of sowing and nurturing plants to getting your hands in the soil and coming into contact with beneficial bacteria and absorbing Vitamin D from the sunshine. Not to mention the pure satisfaction of harvesting fruit or vegetables and picking some flowers for a vase, or watching garden birds enjoying your space. The process of gardening overall is incredibly rewarding for mental and physical health," starts Morris.

"Digging, planting and weeding can help improve fitness at the same time as reducing stress, since being in nature has proven to lower blood pressure, anxiety and depression. As you sow seeds or get involved in any number of gardening jobs, you’ll find yourself being mindful and focused on the present," he continues.

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3. Grounding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may have heard about sensory gardens before and the benefits they bring, but you needn't change your entire outdoor space to help keep you grounded.

"Gardening is a sensory wonderland; being outside amongst nature encourages you to be fully in the moment, putting stresses and fears aside to concentrate on being present in the here and now. There are so many smells, textures, beautiful sights, tastes and sounds associated with plants and gardening," says Morris.

"As you do your gardening, take 5 minutes to think about what you can see, hear, smell, taste and feel around you. This will bring you closer to your environment and help you to clear your mind from worries and stresses," he continues.

4. Take your rest outside

As much as working in your garden can be incredibly therapeutic, it's important to find time to simply enjoy it too. This can be done in many ways, whether you take your favourite book outside to enjoy or allow yourself to just sit and take in the space around you.

"Even spending some time just sitting and observing the plants and wildlife around you can be incredibly rewarding and enlightening, giving you a sense of purpose and achievement," points out Morris.

Gardening doesn't always need to be about keeping up with garden trends and making your garden look expensive. A humble group of patio container plants or hanging baskets can be all you need to use your green thumb and enjoy all those benefits.