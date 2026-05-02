Charlotte Hawkins shares her 'good for the soul garden', complete with tasty homegrown martini ingredients

Not only is spring well underway, but it's officially National Gardening Week, so what better time to get into your outdoor space and put your green thumb to work, just like Charlotte Hawkins.

Aside from sorting your garden out this week, National Gardening Week is a perfect excuse to start vegetable gardening for beginners and create your very own vegetable patch. TV presenter and woman&home cover star, Charlotte Hawkins, has taken to her Instagram to share her thriving array of edible plants and inspire others to enjoy the magic that spring gardening brings.

It's time to get your essential gardening tools at the ready and get out into the garden this weekend, no matter your expertise level.

A post shared by Charlotte Hawkins (@charlottehawkins1) A photo posted by on

Hand trowel Kent & Stowe Capability Trowel £14.18 at Amazon This trowel is ideal for planting seedlings, tending to your veggie patch and is comfortable to use thanks to its wooden handle. Peat-free Miracle Gro All-Purpose Compost £11.36 at Amazon This popular mix from Miracle-Gro can be used to plant vegetables and seedlings in raised beds or containers. It includes coir, which is great for absorbing water and keeping plants hydrated. Plant pots KINGLAKE 8Pcs 4" Black Plant Pots £18.99 at Amazon These pots are ideal for getting your edible seeds ready. They're sleek enough to look good on your windowsill but are also durable, have drainage holes and come with a drip tray.

If you're looking to crack on with your essential May gardening jobs this weekend, then why not add a little bit of seed sowing and vegetable planting to the list?

"Making time to get out in the garden this week as the sun is out - and it’s National Gardening Week! It’s run by @the_rhs, encouraging us all to make the most of our outdoor spaces and try new things... which is always a learning experience for me in the garden!" says Charlotte on her Instagram post (@charlottehawkins1 on Instagram).

You needn't be a professional gardener to reap the benefits of being outside, planting and creating your own little patch of edible favourites. Even if you need small garden tips, there are so many foods you can grow in pots to save space.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Should be struggling on what to plant this May, then there's lots of choice and of course, inspiration to be found everywhere, take Charlotte's plot for example.

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"My baby spinach seeds seem to have washed to the edges, but at least they are starting to come to life - I threw in a whole load of seeds, so hopefully they will taste great in salads soon," she starts.

"It’s always worth growing your own if you can - our rhubarb has been gorgeous (especially in a rhubarb martini 🤣) & there’s nothing like home-grown potatoes," Charlotte adds.

Spinach is a fabulous salad leaf to grow, no matter the amount of space you have, and if you do have the garden room, then growing rhubarb for DIY martinis sounds like a great idea to us.

Not only is vegetable gardening great for stocking your fridge, but it's also a rewarding, sustainable garden idea and fantastic for mental well-being.

"It’s one of my absolute favourite times of the year when everything is springing into life, all the colours are just magical. I can’t wait to see what the new dahlias will look like when they come out! It’s good for the soul," comments Charlotte.

We couldn't agree more, watching our favourite plants grow in our outdoor space is nothing short of magic.

Worried your garden isn't equipped with the right conditions to grow your favourite plants? With so many great plants for shade and species that thrive in north-facing gardens, you can create your own Eden even when you're lacking in sunshine.